The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is Named as a Top Music Business School by Billboard Magazine for the Eleventh Year in a Row

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost School of Music at the University of Miami continues to set a new standard for music schools by once again being recognized as a top music business school by Billboard Magazine . This is the eleventh time the highly regarded Frost School has held a place on the prestigious list, having been recognized each year since the list was first published by the leading music industry magazine.

The Frost School's inclusion on Billboard's list of the top music business schools follows a recent session held at the Frost School of Music campus in Miami titled, "Shaping the Industry: Alumni Panel on Career Pathways in the Music Industry." The session, held in conjunction with the celebration of the University of Miami's 100-Year anniversary, featured nearly 30 music business professionals who received the prestigious Frost School Centennial Medal in recognition of the contributions they've made in the industry and the legacy they continue to build following their graduation, which are true hallmarks of the Frost School.

Serona Elton, Interim Vice Dean and Director of the Music Industry Program at the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami said, "It's inspiring to see the sheer number of Frost School of Music alumni who are out in the world, making a significant impact on the music industry. From leadership roles at companies in every sector of the business, to providing legal advice, to launching music-related charities, Frost School alumni are influencing how things are done and experienced on a global level and we don't plan for that to change any time soon. That's why we continue to grow and further strengthen our award-winning Music Industry program. We're extremely proud to offer students a remarkable, multidisciplinary education here at the Frost School of Music where they can study with successful industry professionals, participate in student-run enterprises, grow their network through student organizations, and earn a degree - right in the heart of Miami, one of the top music cities in the world."

Recently, the Frost School expanded its nearly 60-year-old Music Industry program to include a new variation of its increasingly popular undergraduate program, a Bachelor's of Arts in Music Industry, which welcomes students who are passionate about music and the business side of the industry but don't wish to also create or perform music as part of their coursework. At the Frost School, Music Industry program students also get real-world experience working with a host of student-run enterprises, including the record label, 'Cane Records; the song promotion effort, Cat 5 Music; and live concert producer/promoter, Frost Sounds; and also benefit from a campus radio station, a concert production organization, numerous concert halls, the student-run Music Industry Association, and an active GRAMMY U community.

Today, more than 85 undergraduate and 55 graduate students are pursuing a degree within the Frost School's Music Industry program, and as such, get to study with an esteemed group of faculty members, many of which hail from music industry careers at leading companies and institutions including Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, SESAC, and The Mechanical Licensing Collective, with many still deeply involved in the field.

Earlier this month, three Frost School alumni were recognized as Billboard Latin Power Players, a designation that acknowledges top executives, managers, and other industry professionals who are shaping the global Latin music scene and driving its success through artistic vision and business innovation. These alumni include Jorge Mejia, Latin GRAMMY-nominated pianist and composer and president and CEO of Sony Music Publishing's Latin and U.S. Latin divisions; Pablo Ahogado, Vice President of A&R at Concord Music Publishing; and Richard Bull, General Manager of Double P Records. Emilio Estefan, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter, who currently serves as a member of the Frost School Dean's Advisory Committee, was also named to the list along with two University of Miami alumni, Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live, and Ignacio Meyer, President of U.S. Networks at TelevisaUnivision.

Billboard celebrated the 2025 Latin Power Players and the Latin music industry at large at an exclusive, invite-only event held in Miami on Oct. 20 as part of Billboard Latin Music Week. The event showcased an illustrious group of Frost School alumni and supporters who have made a significant impact on Latin music. They include Julio Bagué, vice president of U.S. Latin East Coast and Puerto Rico at peermusic; Emilio Estefan, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter; Gloria Estefan, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter; Danny Flores, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer; Carlitos López, GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winning producer, composer, arranger, and conductor; Jon Secada, GRAMMY-winning singer and songwriter; and Raquel Sofía, Latin GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter.

Additionally, as a testament to the strength of an education at the elite music school, eight faculty and alumni from the Frost School of Music were recognized as 2025 Latin GRAMMY award nominees. These esteemed artists include Gloria Estefan, Isadora Figueroa, Danny Flores, Dave Poler, Natalia Ramírez, Julio Reyes Copello, Raquel Sofía, and Federico Vindver. The Latin GRAMMY award winners will be announced at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas on Nov. 13.

About the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami

Established in 1926, the highly acclaimed Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is one of the top music schools in the world. In addition to being repeatedly recognized as a top music business school by Billboard magazine, the Frost School is listed as a top music school by Downbeat Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, InTune Magazine, Musical America Worldwide, Niche, College Factual, and U.S. News and World Report, among others. Students choose to attend the school for its innovative and dynamic curriculum; real-world opportunities in the U.S. and abroad; award-winning, highly regarded faculty; access to local Latin music record labels, festivals, and artists; and its state-of-the-art campus in Miami, one of the top music cities in the world.

Students who attend the Frost School benefit from its "THIS AND" approach to education thanks to its priority on combining traditional concentrations with cutting-edge programs that equip students with the artistic, technological, and entrepreneurial skills needed for success in today's world. Referred to as the Frost Method®, this unique approach enables students to become well-rounded musicians and industry professionals. Around the world, Frost School alumni are known as being "Frost Built," a term that's become synonymous with the music creators, performers, educators, therapists, technologists, and industry professionals of the future who are ready to realize their professional passions, establish themselves as leaders, and make real contributions to society - thanks to their multidisciplinary education.

More information on the Frost School is available at frost.miami.edu .

