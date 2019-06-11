NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the market during the forecast period. Some vegetables are available only during specific seasons of the year; however, frozen vegetables are available throughout the year and usually have a shelf life of 10-12 months. Therefore, the demand for frozen vegetables is high during the off-season. In recent years, a wide variety of fresh produce has become available to consumers in the US, particularly during the winter. Increased off-season production of vegetables domestically as well as imports of frozen vegetables into the US, especially from the Southern Hemisphere where the production season differs from that in the US, offer consumers increased availability and more varieties of vegetables. Our analysts have predicted that the frozen vegetable market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market Overview



Increase in female participation in the workforce



With the rise in job opportunities which require a lot of commuting, the lifestyles of people are becoming more hectic. This is encouraging them to opt for frozen vegetables. With busy schedules and the increase in the number of working women, the preference for convenient food products, including frozen vegetables, is increasing. Frozen vegetables are ready-to-cook vegetables that need to undergo processing before they are frozen so that they can be stored in a refrigerator and can be used immediately when required.



Risk of contamination of frozen vegetables



Frozen vegetables face the risk of contamination during their transportation from processing units to retail stores because of improper freezing or variation in the temperature in the cold storage container. Though the demand for frozen vegetables is high among dual-income households, the risks associated with these products are discouraging people from consuming them.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the frozen vegetable market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including B&G Foods Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc., is making the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increase in female participation in the workforce and the availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season will provide significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. General Mills Inc., Greenyard NV, and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



