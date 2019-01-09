NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

New product launches to drive market growth. Manufacturers of frozen waffles are encompassing innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products. A product launch helps in increasing the revenue flow of the company and consumer base of player. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the frozen waffles market will register a CAGR of over 5% by 2022.

Market Overview

Increasing marketing campaigns

Food companies heavily depend on various marketing strategies, such as advertising and product promotions, to increase sales. Many manufacturers are focusing on marketing campaigns owing to digitization and related developments.

Threat from substitute products

Food manufacturers produce various other products that have the same nutritional value as breakfast cereals and offer indulgence and health benefits to consumers. This affects the market for frozen waffles.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including PepsiCo and Van's Foods the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing marketing campaigns and the new product launches, will provide considerable growth opportunities to frozen waffles manufactures. General Mills, Hain Celestial, Kellogg Company, PepsiCo, and Van's Foods are some of the major companies covered in this report.



