SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The FruitGuys, the nation's leader in providing farm-fresh fruit and thoughtful snacks to the American workplace, released today its 20-year Impact Report summarizing its efforts to feed the hungry, support small farms and environmental stewardship, and create healthier workplaces.

Family owned and operated, The FruitGuys pioneered the office fruit concept in 1998. Today, the company is the #1 fresh fruit delivery service in the U.S., providing thousands of companies and millions of people with farm fresh fruit and healthy snacks each week. Since its founding the company has chosen to donate imperfect fruit rather than sell it on a secondary market.

"We are deeply grateful to our customers who believe in our mission and have allowed us to support small farms and give back to our communities," said Chris Mittelstaedt, The FruitGuys founder and chief executive officer. "Our 20-year Impact Report is the result of their support of our GoodWorks Program and The FruitGuys Community Fund."

The FruitGuys GoodWorks Program makes weekly fruit donations to 16 partner organizations across the U.S. that feed the hungry. The non-profit The FruitGuys Community Fund supports small farms with grants for sustainable agriculture projects such as solar power, beehives, pollinator plantings, and hoop houses.

The FruitGuys 20-Year Impact Report Highlights:

Donations that Feed the Hungry:

14 million servings of fresh fruit

16 charity partners for weekly fruit donations across the country

100,000 servings donated to disaster victims and first responders

Farm Sustainability Grants:

70 farm grants: 84% owned by women and/or people of color

$275,000 to empower small American farms and support sustainable agriculture projects

to empower small American farms and support sustainable agriculture projects One of the only micro-grant programs available to farmers in the U.S.

Farmers:

200+ small farm partners and suppliers across the U.S.

75% of farm partners have worked with us 5 years or more

tens of millions of servings of fruit and snacks purchased

Clients:

250 million pieces of fruit eaten by employees

Clients have forwarded 260,000 servings of fruit to local charities through the Donate-A-Crate Program

Program Clients have volunteered 200+ hours on The FruitGuys Community Fund annual Grant Review Committee

Read the full 20-Year Impact Report for more information.

About The FruitGuys

The FruitGuys provides thousands of companies and millions of people across America with boxes of farm-fresh fruit and thoughtful snacks. We source from small, independent, and family-run farms and make weekly donations of imperfect fruit to organizations that feed the hungry. Founded in a one-bedroom San Francisco apartment in 1998 by CEO Chris Mittelstaedt, The FruitGuys is still family-owned and operated. The FruitGuys is the nation's No. 1 provider or farm-fresh fruit to businesses.

Follow The FruitGuys on Twitter and Instagram @fruitguys, and find them on Facebook @thefruitguys and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

323.969.9904

tracy@jcmg.com

SOURCE The FruitGuys

Related Links

https://fruitguys.com/

