The FruitGuys Community Fund Announces Grants For Small Independent American Farms

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Small, independent American farms are catalysts for environmental and economic self-sufficiency, sustainability, and food access. The FruitGuys Community Fund today announced the recipients of its 2019 grant program. Grants totaling $53,479.74 were awarded to 15 small farms and agricultural nonprofits from 12 different states for environmental sustainability projects. Since 2012, The FruitGuys Community Fund has awarded 70 grants totaling more than a quarter of a million dollars.

"Small-scale farmers are masters at making every dollar count. By providing farms like these with grants, we're able to make a big impact on local communities throughout the United States," said Chris Mittelstaedt, project director for The FruitGuys Community Fund and founder and CEO of The FruitGuys. "Industrial agriculture often creates environmental and public health problems. We believe that small, independent, American farms are the key to a healthy food system."

Hundreds of farms across the nation vied for this year's honors. The 2019 grantee farms, ranging in size from one acre to 60 acres, will use the funding to complete sustainable agriculture projects, such as installing bees, swales, rainwater catchment systems, pollinator habitats, and vermicomposting systems, and converting a farm tractor to electric. These projects will help make positive changes that improve drainage, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, reduce carbon footprints, and improve soil health.

This grant award cycle marks the largest and most geographically diverse class to date. From North Carolina to Alaska, the following farms were recognized for their innovative agricultural sustainability projects:

DoLittle Pastures —Lacomb, OR

—Lacomb, OR Fresh Roots Farm —Polson, MT

—Polson, MT Funks Grove Heritage Fruits & Grains —McLean, IL

—McLean, IL Huidekoper Ranch —Wilson, WY

—Wilson, WY JSM Organics —Aromas, CA

—Aromas, CA La Semilla Community Farm —Anthony, NM

—Anthony, NM Robina's Organics —Salinas, CA

—Salinas, CA Sankofa Farms —Cedar Grove, NC

—Cedar Grove, NC Scott Farm Orchard —Dummerston, VT

—Dummerston, VT SisterLand Farms —Port Angeles, WA

—Port Angeles, WA SweetRoot Farm —Hamilton, MT

—Hamilton, MT Veterans Employment Base Camp (VEBCOG) —New Bern, NC

—New Bern, NC Wilderness Greenhouse —Homer, AK

—Homer, AK Windswept Acres—Chino Valley, AZ

To view the full list of grant recipients and read about each of their funded projects, visit https://fruitguyscommunityfund.org/2019-farm-grants/.

Founded in 2012, the fund provides small grants (up to $5,000) to small farms and agricultural nonprofits for sustainability projects that have a large positive impact on the environment, local food systems, and farm diversity.

For more information on The FruitGuys Community Fund, please visit fruitguyscommunityfund.org .

About The FruitGuys Community Fund

The FruitGuys Community Fund is a nonprofit, fiscally sponsored project of Community Initiatives whose goal is to support small farms' efforts to promote greater environmental and economic health, community engagement, and advocacy that supports sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2012, the Fund is unique in its "small farms, big impacts" approach. These grants help farms enhance pollinator habitats, conserve water, increase soil health, extend growing seasons, and increase productivity.

Media Contacts

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

tracy@jcmg.com

323.969.9904

Sheila Cassani

The FruitGuys

sheila.cassani@fruitguys.com

510-541-4806

SOURCE The FruitGuys Community Fund

Related Links

http://www.fruitguyscommunityfund.org

