The FruitGuys Earns B Corp™ Certification

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FruitGuys, the nation's leader in providing farm-fresh fruit and thoughtful snacks to the American workplace, has joined the ranks of companies such as Patagonia and Ben & Jerry's in becoming a Certified B Corporation®. The rigorous certification by the nonprofit B Lab recognizes the values The FruitGuys were founded upon--to create a healthier workplace, support small American farms, and combat hunger.

"The B Corp values are aligned with everything we believe in," said The FruitGuys founder and CEO Chris Mittelstaedt. "For over 20 years we've focused on our mission to help grow healthy companies and better people's lives. Giving back to the communities in which we operate is a founding principle of our company and earning this designation underscores that."

The FruitGuys has made a commitment to support small farm sustainability and fight hunger nationwide by donating a minimum of 20% of annual profits through its weekly produce donations to organizations that serve the needy via its GoodWorks program ; and fostering environmental stewardship through annual grants to small farms via its non-profit The FruitGuys Community Fund .

There are nearly 3,000 Certified B Corps from more than 150 industries in 64 countries with one unifying goal—to redefine success in business and to implement a healthy balance of profit and purpose. The FruitGuys' positive impact on its employees, clients, communities, and the environment qualified it to become a Certified B Corp™. Visit The FruitGuys B-Corp profile for more information about its B Impact Score.

Some highlights from The FruitGuys 20-Year Impact Report include:

15 million servings of fresh fruit donated to help fight hunger

100,000 servings donated to disaster victims and first responders

70 farm grants for sustainable agriculture projects awarded through The FruitGuys Community Fund, one of the only micro-grant programs available to U.S. farmers

200+ small farm partners and suppliers across the U.S.

About The FruitGuys

Family owned and operated, The FruitGuys pioneered the office fruit concept in 1998. Today, the company is the #1 fresh fruit delivery service in the U.S., providing thousands of companies and millions of people with farm fresh fruit and healthy snacks each week. @fruitguys on social.

About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability, and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About B Lab

B Lab is a nonprofit organization that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for good. Its vision is that one day all companies compete not only to be the best in the world, but the Best for the World® resulting in a more shared and durable prosperity for society. For more information, visit www.bcorporation.net

