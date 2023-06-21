The Fruits and Vegetable Market in Egypt size to grow by 11.26 million tons from 2022 to 2027, Growth is driven by the organized retail sector - Technavio

21 Jun, 2023, 04:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market size in Egypt is set to grow by 11.26 million tons from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the organized retail sector. Vendors are continuously focusing on strengthening their distribution networks through organized retailing to generate more sales volumes and revenue. As a result, several supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores have been established. The two major offline distribution channels for fruits and vegetables in Egypt are hypermarkets and supermarkets. The offline distribution channel of which organized retailing is a part, helps the consumer to choose from a diverse range of fruits and vegetables. A rise in the number of organized retailers that offer greater importance for organic and non-organic fruits and vegetables is expected to drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables market in Egypt during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!
The fruits and vegetables market in Egypt covers the following areas:
Fruits And Vegetable Market In Egypt Sizing
Fruits And Vegetable Market In Egypt Forecast
Fruits And Vegetable Market In Egypt Analysis
The report on the fruits and vegetables market in Egypt provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.
Fruits And Vegetable Market in Egypt 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics
Major Trends
- Rising demand for organic fruits and vegetable products is a major trend in the fruit and vegetable market.
- Organic food is produced without synthetic fertilizers, chemical pesticides, artificial substances, or genetic engineering due to which they are gaining popularity across the world.
- In addition, they offer an ideal solution for consumers who are seeking healthy food products made from flavorful and organic ingredients.
- Hence, the rise in demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the global food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the market.
Significant Challenges
- Food poisoning or food-borne illnesses can affect a person who eats food that is contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins, or other substances.
- Salmonella enterica is a major food-borne illness in Egypt and around three million people (1 in 8) in Egypt suffer a food-borne illness every year.
- Furthermore, these contaminants can enter the supply chain in a variety of ways, making food products unsafe for consumption.
- When people consume contaminated food, they are more likely to become sicker or develop a serious illness.
- Hence these factors are expected to hamper market growth during the forecast period.
Fruits And Vegetables Market in Egypt 2023-2027: Market Segmentation
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (vegetables and fruits), type (fresh, processed, and frozen), and application (commercial and household).
- The market share growth by the vegetables segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing vegan population in the region has increased the demand for Vegetables. In addition, people in both developed and developing nations are becoming more and more aware of the benefits of eating fresh and healthy foods, which has been a major factor driving the growth of the vegetable segment. The increasing disposable income of consumers and economic growth in developing nations is also driving the demand for vegetables. Such factors will increase the Egypt fruits and vegetables market growth during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
- 7 Stars
- Al Hamd Co.
- AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co.
- Allfresh International BV
- BelOrta CV
- Driscoll Strawberry Associates Inc.
- ELSAADA Company
- Emona Co. Ltd.
- Fresgarrido SL
- Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd
- GEA Group AG
- Ghabbour Farms
- HITAC TRADING CO.
- Innovitics Inc.
- La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co.
- Naturipe Farms LLC
- NOVO FRUITS
- Root Tech
- Walmart Inc.
- WAVYFRESH
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Customization options available as per your business needs
- Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions - Buy the Report!
Vendor Offerings
- ELSAADA Company- The company offers fruits and vegetables such as oranges, grapes, peaches, strawberries, onions, potatoes, and garlic.
- Allfresh International BV- The company offers fruits such as blueberries, oranges, avocados, and dates.
- 7 Stars- The company offers fruits and vegetables such as oranges, lemons, limes, strawberries, mangos, grenades, garlic, onion, pepper, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The fruits and vegetable coatings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 299.65 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hydrocolloids, lipids, and composites), product (fruits coatings and vegetable coatings), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing government support to increase the production of fruits and vegetables is a key factor driving the growth of the market.
The fruit and vegetable ingredients market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 101.27 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (beverages, confectionery, rte products, bakery, and others), type (concentrates, pastes and purees, NFC juices, and pieces and powders), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthy diet is a key driver for the growth of the market.
|
Fruits And Vegetables Market in Egypt Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
11.26 million tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.04
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
7 Stars, Al Hamd Co., AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co., Allfresh International BV, BelOrta CV, Driscoll Strawberry Associates Inc., ELSAADA Company, Emona Co. Ltd., Fresgarrido SL, Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd, GEA Group AG, Ghabbour Farms, HITAC TRADING CO., Innovitics Inc., La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co., Naturipe Farms LLC, NOVO FRUITS, Root Tech, Walmart Inc., and WAVYFRESH
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market Size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 12: Chart on Egypt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on Egypt - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Egypt: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Egypt: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Fruits and Vegetables Market in Egypt 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Fruits and Vegetables market in Egypt 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
- 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million t)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Vegetables - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Vegetables- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Vegetables- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Vegetables- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Vegetables- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Fruits - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Fruits- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fruits- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Fruits- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Fruits- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Product (million t)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Fresh- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fresh- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Fresh- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fresh- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Processed and frozen- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Processed and frozen- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Processed and frozen- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Processed and frozen- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Type (million t)
8 Market Segmentation by Application
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 8.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Commercial- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Commercial- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Household- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Household- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million t)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Household- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Household- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by Application (million t)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 71: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 7 Stars
- Exhibit 73: 7 Stars - Overview
- Exhibit 74: 7 Stars - Product / Service
- Exhibit 75: 7 Stars - Key offerings
- 12.4 Al Hamd Co.
- Exhibit 76: Al Hamd Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Al Hamd Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 78: Al Hamd Co. - Key offerings
- 12.5 AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co.
- Exhibit 79: AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 81: AL Sadat Agro Fruit Co. - Key offerings
- 12.6 Allfresh International BV
- Exhibit 82: Allfresh International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Allfresh International BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 84: Allfresh International BV - Key offerings
- 12.7 ELSAADA Company
- Exhibit 85: ELSAADA Company - Overview
- Exhibit 86: ELSAADA Company - Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: ELSAADA Company - Key offerings
- 12.8 Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd
- Exhibit 88: Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 90: Fruitable Fresh sdn bhd - Key offerings
- 12.9 Ghabbour Farms
- Exhibit 91: Ghabbour Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Ghabbour Farms - Product / Service
- Exhibit 93: Ghabbour Farms - Key offerings
- 12.10 HITAC TRADING CO.
- Exhibit 94: HITAC TRADING CO. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: HITAC TRADING CO. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 96: HITAC TRADING CO. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Innovitics Inc.
- Exhibit 97: Innovitics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Innovitics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Innovitics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co.
- Exhibit 100: La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 102: La Tulipe Fruit Vegetables Export Co. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Naturipe Farms LLC
- Exhibit 103: Naturipe Farms LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Naturipe Farms LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Naturipe Farms LLC - Key offerings
- 12.14 NOVO FRUITS
- Exhibit 106: NOVO FRUITS - Overview
- Exhibit 107: NOVO FRUITS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: NOVO FRUITS - Key offerings
- 12.15 Root Tech
- Exhibit 109: Root Tech - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Root Tech - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Root Tech - Key offerings
- 12.16 Walmart Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Walmart Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Walmart Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.17 WAVYFRESH
- Exhibit 117: WAVYFRESH - Overview
- Exhibit 118: WAVYFRESH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: WAVYFRESH - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 125: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations
