The fruits and vegetables coatings market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

The natural texture of fruits and vegetables are preserved using coatings. They not only prevent post-harvest diseases but also the moisture loss. This fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis considers sales from fruit coatings and vegetable coatings product segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of fruits and vegetables coatings in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the fruits coatings segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus on the development of edible coatings on fruits will play a significant role in the fruits coatings segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global fruits and vegetables coatings market report looks at factors such as benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings, growing government support to increase fruits and vegetables production, and increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses. However, the growing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables and adverse climatic conditions affecting fruits and vegetables production are a few challenges that might hamper the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings industry over the forecast period.



Global Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market: Overview



Increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses



Post-harvest losses are one of the major concerns in the fruits and vegetable markets across the world. One of the major reasons for the post-harvest losses is the spread of post-harvest diseases due to pathogen activities among fruits and vegetables. This is increasing the demand for effective post-harvest pest control solutions such as the application of fruit and vegetable coatings. These coatings can prevent oxidation, moisture transfer, and pathogen growth in fruits and vegetables. Thus, the growing use of fruits and vegetables coatings will drive the growth of the fruits and vegetables coatings market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



Growing consumer inclination toward vegan diet



Factors such as increasing focus on weight management, health issues associated with meat consumption, concerns of antibiotic use in animals, and growing focus on animal welfare are encouraging the consumers to shift toward vegan diet. This will boost the demand for fruits and vegetable coatings to increase their shelf life. This rise in demand for fruits and vegetable coatings will subsequently influence the growth of the global fruits and vegetables coatings market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global fruits and vegetables coatings market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruits and vegetables coatings manufacturers, that include AgroFresh Solutions Inc., D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd., Fomesa Fruitech SLU, John Bean Technologies Corp., Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., Nipro Fresh, Productos Citrosol SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., and XEDA International SA.



Also, the fruits and vegetables coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



