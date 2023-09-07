The Fruits and Vegetables Market In Mexico to increase by USD 4.26 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The growth of the organized retail sector to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruits and vegetables market in Mexico is expected to grow by USD 4.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period. The growth of the organized retail sector is notably driving the fruits and vegetables market in Mexico. However, factors such as Food contamination from fruits and vegetables may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (non-organic fruits and vegetables and organic fruits and vegetables) and distribution channels (offline and online). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Fruits and Vegetables Market in Mexico 2022-2026

Key Segment Analysis

The market is segmented by product type (Non-organic fruits and vegetables and organic fruits and vegetables) and distribution channels (offline and online).

The fruit and vegetable market share growth in Mexico by the non-organic fruits and vegetable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Non-organic fruits and vegetables are produced in the conventional way, which includes the use of artificial chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides, among others. In the case of nonorganic agriculture, chemical fertilizers will be used to promote plant growth and pesticide applications are targeted at reducing risks for pest infestation and disease. The major fruit and vegetable crops cultivated in the country are citrus fruits, melons, tomatoes, and tropical fruits. In Mexico, oranges and tomatoes are the most important commodities in the fruit and vegetables market.

Furthermore, the country produced 4.65 million tons of oranges and 4.14 million tons of tomatoes in 2020. Due to the country's varying climate, which varies from equatorial to temperate zones, farmers can produce a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Only about 20% of Mexico's fruit and vegetable production is exported, with the rest going to the country's huge and growing local market. Thus, Mexico's excellent weather, increase in protected agricultural crops, and strong export demand for these products, especially from the US, are all expected to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The fruits and vegetables market in Mexico is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including FUND SA DE CV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Coburch SA de CV, Dmass Business SA de CV, Dole Food Co. Inc., MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV, REYES GUTIERREZ SL, Sysco Corp., Total Produce Plc, Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV, and ZAVOCADO

Fruits And Vegetables Market In Mexico Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 4.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AMBERTEC FUND SA DE CV, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Chiquita Brands International Sarl, Coburch SA de CV, Dmass Business SA de CV, Dole Food Co. Inc., MERIDIAN FRUITS SPR DE RL DE CV, REYES GUTIERREZ SL, Sysco Corp., Total Produce Plc, Vivero Caramyau SPR de RL de CV, and ZAVOCADO Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

