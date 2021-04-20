The Frungillo Family Announces Acquisition of Highlawn, Inc.

WEST ORANGE, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frungillo Family, Essex County residents and New Jersey-based entrepreneurs and business leaders in the hospitality industry, have announced their acquisition of Highlawn, Inc. from the Knowles family, who have leased the the Highlawn Pavilion, the storied venue since 1986. As part of the acquisition, the Frungillo family will take over operations of the Highlawn Pavilion: West Orange, New Jersey's premier fine dining destination and a world-class venue for weddings and special events.

Located atop Essex County Eagle Rock Reservation, Highlawn Pavilion features a striking view of the Manhattan skyline, setting the scene for an extraordinary dining and special events experience. The venue's sweeping grounds are also home to a lush variety of trees and plants, providing a luxurious backdrop to the thousands of weddings and celebrations that have taken place there over the years.

"The venue's storied past and legacy is iconic to the region, as Highlawn Pavilion is the leading fine dining and events establishment year after year," said the Frungillo family. "We're thrilled to purchase Highlawn, Inc. and be absorbing the lease to build upon the legacy the Knowles family has so lovingly nurtured, continuing to grow its popularity amongst a bevy of audiences in New Jersey and beyond, as they continue to choose Highlawn for the most important and special moments of their lives."

The operations of the Highlawn Pavilion were transitioned on April 19, 2021. The site will undergo renovations, more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Highlawn Pavilion

Located atop Essex County Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, NJ, Highlawn Pavilion is known throughout the region for fine dining and its dedication to making each celebration memorable and unique. It has been the trusted venue of many private groups, Fortune 500 companies, non-profit organizations, local community associations, and many more, and is a recipient of OpenTable's Diners' Choice Awards for the Top 100 Scenic View Restaurants.

