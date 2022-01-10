The Fuel Cells For Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size to grow by USD 176.37 million | Market Insights highlights the high investment in the military unmanned aircraft domain as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is highly fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To design and construct fuel cells that meet the required requirements specified by defense authorities, the market requires technological improvements, high technical competence, and a large initial investment. Key vendors have invested heavily in R&D, which has led to continuous improvement and innovation in the product.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AeroVironment Inc.

Barnard Microsystems Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ISS Aerospace

MicroMultiCopter Aviation

Plug Power Inc.

Ultra-Electronics Holdings Plc

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 37% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The US is the key market for fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in North America. As the demand for security and surveillance has grown, so has the demand for UAVs with enhanced endurance capabilities. This has concurrently propelled the fuel cell market for military UAVs. Moreover, the US Department of Defense plans to use environmentally benign energy sources in its platforms, with fuel cells being a possible alternative during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market share growth by the tactical UAV segment will be significant during the forecast period. These UAVs are usually used in short-range strategic missions. Tactical UAVs mainly employ proton-exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) and solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) for their applications. Because of the growing demand for tactical reconnaissance vehicles with strong security and survivability characteristics, they have been produced in considerable numbers in recent years. The fuel cell technology was created as part of a research project headed by Lockheed Martin and Adaptive Materials and funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) (a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics).

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

One of the key factors driving growth in the fuel cells for the military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is the high investment in the military unmanned aircraft domain. Various governments throughout the world are heavily investing in the defense sector to ensure that it has sufficient technological capabilities and modern vehicles to face any external threats. This has attracted several countries to enter agreements including the purchase of advanced vehicles and ammunition. The development of fuel cells for UAVs has been successful because of constant technological advancements and participation from numerous industry experts.

Another reason helping the fuel cells for military unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market share rise is the introduction of Formira Hydrogen-on-Demand technology. In this process, formic acid is moved from the tank to a reformer, where hydrogen is produced. The stack consumes the hydrogen created almost immediately. It is not kept at any point during the process, which makes it safer and less flammable. This technique is intended to transform the fuel cell industry and its applications.

