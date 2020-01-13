The Fulham Group, A Cuisinart® Brand Licensee, Announces New Pellet Grill Line, Designed to Enhance Culinary Creativity While Cooking Outdoors

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fulham Group, a Cuisinart® brand licensee for the outdoor grilling product line, announces the launch of new pellet grills and smoking pellets to be available exclusively at Walmart.

Cuisinart® Twin Oaks Pellet & Gas Grill Cuisinart® Woodcreek 4-in-1 Pellet Grill

Enhancing Cuisinart's pellet grill offerings, the new Cuisinart® Woodcreek 4-in-1 Pellet Grill is designed to provide cooking versatility with the ability to smoke, sear, griddle, and grill. In addition to its large capacity pellet smoker with a total of 862 sq. inches of cooking surface and 30lb hopper, the Woodcreek includes a ceramic briquette insert to achieve high temperature searing, a ready to use cast iron griddle for cooking versatility, and a removable charcoal insert tray to deliver more flavor. The top performing grill is easy to use and features an oversized LCD temperature screen with Bluetooth® connectivity via the Cuisinart® Easy Connect™ mobile app and appliance grade viewing window to monitor food without losing heat – bringing Cuisinart kitchen expertise to the outdoor cooking experience. From the interior lighting and temperature probes to the clean ash management system, consumers will find it easier than ever to backyard entertain with family and friends.

Marrying pellet and gas grilling, the new Twin Oaks Pellet & Gas Grill takes an innovative approach to the increasingly popular pellet grill category. This dual fuel model delivers convenience and flavor in one. Enjoy hardwood taste of low and slow cooking combined with the ease of gas grilling. The ready to use cast iron griddle adds additional versatility and can be used on either side. Similar to the Woodcreek model, the Twin Oaks Grill features the oversized LCD temperature screen with Bluetooth® connectivity, appliance grade viewing window, two temperature probes, flip up warming rack, interior halogen lighting, and easy cleaning ash management system for the pellet side. With the 900 square inches total cooking surface, the Twin Oaks can easily cook for 12 or more people.

Cuisinart® Premium BBQ Smoking Pellets, which are made from genuine aged liquor barrels and natural wood, provide consistent, long-lasting smoke for pellet grills to impart natural flavor of maple bourbon and cherry rum to foods.

"Cuisinart Grilling is thrilled to introduce these new pellet and gas grills, flavored wood pellets and grilling accessories to the market. Our design and development teams continually strive to add convenience and flavor to the grilling experience," says Kris Kahn, President and CEO of The Fulham Group. "These top performing grills deliver great value, versatility and the latest technology. With the Bluetooth App capability, multi-functional features, and easy to use and clean design, consumers can enjoy an enhanced outdoor cooking experience."

The Fulham Group also introduces the Cuisinart Easy Connect™ BBQ app – the Bluetooth app that provides continuous temperature progress during the cooking process and over 50 recipes. The app, offered for iOS and Android, delivers guidance on setup, quick start guides, product care information, cooking timers, and allows users to save and favorite top grilling sessions.

Both models are available now on Walmart.com online and in stores. The Cuisinart® Woodcreek 4-in-1 Pellet Grill and Twin Oak Pellet & Gas Grill retail at $597 and $688 respectively. The Cuisinart® Premium BBQ Smoking Pellets, available in Cherry Rum and Maple Bourbon, retail at $14.97.

For more information about Cuisinart's outdoor grilling products, please visit https://www.cuisinart.com/shopping/outdoor-grilling/.

About The Fulham Group

The Fulham Group is a fast-growing consumer products manufacturer based in Newton, MA focused on designing, developing and marketing quality products in the consumer home and lifestyle industries. The company has an exclusive license with Cuisinart® for grilling accessories and outdoor grill and cooking appliances. These products include grills, griddles, smokers, pellet grills, portable grills, and grilling accessories. For more information, please visit: www.fulhamgroup.com.

