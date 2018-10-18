The Fullerton Hotel Sydney set to debut at 1 Martin Place in October 2019

Hotel opening marks conversion from The Westin Sydney

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts has today announced that as of 18 October 2019, The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts will be responsible for the management of the hotel located at 1 Martin Place, currently The Westin Sydney. The hotel will be re-branded The Fullerton Hotel Sydney. 1 Martin Place forms the southern face of Martin Place, a bustling pedestrian boulevard and public gathering place located in the civic heart of Sydney's CBD.

The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts presently owns and operates two award-winning hotels in Singapore: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (opened in 2001) and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore (opened in 2010). Both hotels anchor the historic and cultural Fullerton Heritage precinct located in Marina Bay, the heart of Singapore's city centre. The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, when open in October 2019, will mark the company's first international expansion.

Built in 1928, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore's building was previously home to the country's General Post Office (GPO) and several other important government departments. In recognition of the building's significance, and subsequent heritage conversion efforts, it was gazetted as Singapore's 71st National Monument in December 2015. This is the highest form of national recognition in Singapore and the equivalent of a listing on the National Heritage List in Australia.

The Fullerton Hotel Sydney will be located within the historic Sydney GPO Building, which was completed in 1891.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to present The Fullerton Hotels and Resorts' award-winning style of hospitality and hotel to Australia," said Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, General Manager of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore.

"The Fullerton Hotel Sydney will become a sister hotel to The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, both of which share a similar rich history as former GPOs. We strive to deliver a luxury hotel that can further contribute to Sydney's growth as an international tourist destination and showcase the beauty and heritage of the original building to a wider audience, both nationally and globally."

New hotel website set to launch

While hotel operations will remain very much 'business as usual', The Fullerton Hotel Sydney's website https://www.the-fullerton-hotel-sydney.com will go live on 18 October 2018.

Facade cleaning and remediation project earmarked for early 2019

Another key project, scheduled to commence early in the new year, is the remediation and repair of the hotel's facade.

"As dedicated custodians of the building, and as part of our commitment to the community, this project has been designed to restore the beauty of the façade and will be carried out in line with the Heritage Management Plan and safety regulations," explained Cavaliere Giovanni.

Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, Marriott International said, "Marriott International has managed The Westin Sydney at 1 Martin Place for over 20 years and we would like to thank all of our colleagues at the hotel for their continued support, hard work and dedication to its success."

To learn more about The Fullerton Hotel Sydney, visit https://www.the-fullerton-hotel-sydney.com or email fhs.enquiries@fullertonhotels.com.

