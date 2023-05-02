The Functional Chocolate Company Announces Fundraise on Mainvest

Functional Foods Innovator Accepting Investment to Support Rapid Growth

DENVER, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® today announced the launch of its first public round of funding on Mainvest , the leading small business crowdfunding platform. The company intends to raise funds to meet rapidly growing retailer demand for its products.

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten free dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

While analysts expect that the Functional Foods market overall will approximately double in the coming years, The Functional Chocolate Company has gone from zero to more than 1000 contracted points of distribution in less than two years. On target to continue to exceed its projections, the company is opening up a small window of opportunity through Mainvest for customers and supporters to become a part of the functional foods movement.

"We've always valued crafting products that help make everyday a little sweeter for our customers," said Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We're excited to work with Mainvest to fund this evolution of the way we eat and treat our health. This is a unique opportunity for our supporters to invest in us and our mission of helping others."

Products from The Functional Chocolate include:

About Mainvest

Mainvest is a community investment marketplace that connects small businesses with investors in their local communities. Our platform empowers entrepreneurs to raise capital directly from their supporters, enabling them to grow and thrive in their neighborhoods. Through our online platform, Mainvest provides access to capital for small businesses, while giving investors the opportunity to support local businesses and build a stronger community.

Mainvest was founded in 2018 by Nick Mathews, with a mission to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their goals while creating more vibrant, connected communities. Mainvest is a Regulation Crowdfunding (RegCF) portal regulated by FINRA.

Learn more at - https://mainvest.com/in/the-functional-chocolate-company

About The Functional Chocolate Company

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of HealthⓇ

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho.co and popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

