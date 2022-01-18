The Functional Chocolate Company Honored in The Global Vegan Awards

"Chocolate should do more than just taste great. And it should be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of dietary or health preferences," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "As we enter our second year of operations, this honor from The Global Vegan Awards validates that customers appreciate our unique approach to caring for everyday health realities with vegan, gluten-free, low glycemic chocolate creations."

The Global Vegan Awards 2021 showcase truly remarkable global businesses and professionals who have brought about positive change through a plant-based lifestyle. The awards are based on industry excellence, overall performance, client experience/feedback and incredible innovation.

About LUX Lifestyle:

Host of The Global Vegan Awards, LUXlife Magazine, is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXlife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on; fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate, and much more. Within its pages you'll find everything from product news and reviews, to in-depth pieces on trends, features and comment; all designed to inform, entertain, and inspire.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

SOURCE The Functional Chocolate Company