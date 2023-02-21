The Functional Chocolate Company Presenting at 2023 National Grocers Association Show

Creator of Condition Specific Chocolates Exhibiting and Presenting Education Session:

Functional Foods Deliver More than Just Great Taste

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ® will be featuring its products at the National Grocers Associations NGA Show , February 26-28, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, NV.

Co-Founder, Formulator and COO Chris Peruzzi will present a session, Functional Foods Deliver More than Just Great Taste , in the Thought Leadership Theater on February 28 at 11:15 AM.

The Functional Chocolate Company (PRNewsfoto/The Functional Chocolate Company)

"Customers are looking for products that give the best value for their dollars and calories - something more than just great taste," explained Peruzzi. "Functional Foods, and in particular Functional Chocolate, offer a unique proposition combining something most people want to eat every day with an effective solution for common health realities that impact all of us. To help address this demand, more retailers across the country are starting to implement Functional Foods and Good-For-You Snacks into their schematics."

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten free dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

Products from The Functional Chocolate company highlighted at the event include:

For more information about Functional Chocolate or to set up an interview at the event, please contact Graham Sorkin at [email protected] or visit booth 901 during show hours.

About The NGA Show

For more than 30 years, The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group, in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit https://www.thengashow.com/

About The Functional Chocolate Company

Chocolate can do more than just taste great! Functional Chocolate helps make every day a little better with condition specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically researched ingredients paired with ethically sourced decadent dark chocolate. Our naturally vegan and gluten free chocolate bars address some of the most common health realities; from sleep to energy, focus and stress, to women's health concerns including PMS, menopause and low libido. Now your favorite superfood is supercharged. Experience the Sweet Taste of Health®

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho.co and popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com or find us on RangeMe , Faire & Abound .

