The Functional Chocolate Company Recognized as 'Best Functional Food Brand - North America' in The Food & Drink Awards

Ninth Annual Awards Commend Standout Product Innovation Across the International Food and Beverage Industry

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Chocolate Company ®, a leader in functional food innovation, is proud to announce that it has been recognized in the LUXlife Food & Drink Awards . In its ninth consecutive year, The Food & Drink Awards recognize standout product innovation across the global food and beverage industry, spotlighting brands that are shaping the future of food.

The Functional Chocolate Company offers naturally vegan and gluten free, decadent dark chocolate paired with a blend of condition-specific nutraceuticals - vitamins, minerals, botanicals and amino acids, to help address a variety of everyday health realities for all members of the family - from sleep to energy, stress to focus and much more.

"Health solutions shouldn't feel like homework," said Nicole Smith, CEO of The Functional Chocolate Company. "At The Functional Chocolate Company, we're flipping the script—proving that wellness can be as enjoyable as it is effective. This award highlights the growing excitement around functional foods that not only satisfy cravings but also support real-life health realities. We're proud to offer chocolate that makes people feel good inside and out—without ever sacrificing indulgence."

This recognition underscores the company's commitment to innovation in the growing field of functional confection, where wellness and flavor converge. With a mission to improve everyday well-being through accessible, enjoyable products, The Functional Chocolate Company continues to expand its reach, helping more people experience the benefits of good health, one bite at a time.

Products from The Functional Chocolate include:

About LUX Lifestyle:

About The Functional Chocolate Company

The Functional Chocolate Company is reimagining wellness with a sweet twist for all ages. Co-founder and single dad Chris Peruzzi created the first Functional Chocolate products to help his teenage kids tackle everyday health realities—like PMS, stress, and anxiety—without another bitter pill to swallow. The result? A fun, effective way to make wellness feel like a treat.

Today, we're making life a little sweeter for adults and kids alike with condition-specific blends of powerful botanicals and clinically validated ingredients—all wrapped up in ethically sourced, decadent dark chocolate. From sleep and energy to stress, focus, and women's health concerns like PMS and menopause, to products crafted with kids in mind, our naturally vegan and gluten-free chocolate supplements address the everyday health realities families face. Now, your favorite superfood is supercharged!

Find Functional Chocolate at funcho.co and popular retail locations .

For wholesale inquiries, please contact [email protected] , visit sharefuncho.com , find us on RangeMe , Faire , Mable and Creoate , or contact your KeHE or UNFI representative.

