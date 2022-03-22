The Functional Chocolate Company's Bars Now Available Through Thrive Market

"Thrive Market has established a reputation for offering only the highest quality, healthy, sustainable products," explained Nicole Smith, CEO, The Functional Chocolate Company. "We're thrilled to provide our functional chocolate formulations to the more than one million Thrive members nationwide looking for a better way to address their everyday health realities."

Thrive Market offers a curated selection of the most popular products from The Functional Chocolate Company including:

About Thrive Market

Thrive Market, Inc. was founded in 2014 with a mission to make healthy living easy and affordable for everyone. As an online, membership-based market, Thrive Market delivers the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products at member-only prices, while matching every paid membership with a free membership to someone in need to provide access to the highest quality, healthy and sustainable products. Thrive Market carries a curation of organic and non-GMO products, and covers 90+ filters and values, allowing you to shop by diet and lifestyle. During the last five years, Thrive Gives has raised more than $6M to fund food access and environmental sustainability causes. In March 2020, Thrive Market launched their COVID-19 Relief Fund. To date, donating more than $1.7M and supporting more than 30,000 families affected by the pandemic. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since 2014, with a commitment to be carbon negative in 2025 and is the largest grocer to ever receive B-Corp certification.

About The Functional Chocolate Company:

Founded in 2020, The Functional Chocolate Company® is headquartered in Evergreen, Colorado. We believe that treating your health should be a treat. With a team from consumer product development, confectionery, nutraceutical and nutrition backgrounds, we've learned that there is a better way to treat everyday health realities.

