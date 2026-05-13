THE FUND THAT SOLD ITSELF: SaaS Fuel™ Fund I Closes at $55 Million -- Oversubscribed From a $50M Target, No Road Show, 100% Inbound

Targeted $50M. Raised $55M. Thirty Days. No Pitch Deck. No Placement Agent. Every Dollar Inbound.

DALLAS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Leadership Group today announced the final close of SaaS Fuel™ Fund I at $55 million, oversubscribed from its original $50 million target and completed in under 30 days without a road show, a placement agent, a pitch deck, or a single cold outreach. Every dollar came inbound — from exited SaaS founders and senior technology executives who had worked directly with the firm.

Jeff Mains - Managing Partner, SaaS Fuel™ Fund I | Five companies built, four exits, $5M personal commitment at identical LP terms SaaS Fuel™ Fund I - $55M final close, no management fee, 20% carry after a 9% preferred return hurdle, $5M GP commitment at identical LP terms. Closed in 30 days. 100% inbound.

Fund I targets approximately 30 B2B SaaS and AI companies in the $1M–$5M ARR range — the most structurally neglected stage in SaaS investment, too large for friends-and-family capital and too small for institutional funds whose check sizes require dilutive ownership at this valuation. Each portfolio company receives capital plus the full SaaS Fuel™ operational infrastructure: the SaaS Fuel Operating System™, the firm's proprietary infrastructure trained on 81,000 closed private-market transactions; a monthly podcast reaching 12,000 founders; an email community of 17,000 operators; and the Founder Flywheel™ network connecting portfolio founders with exited operators who serve as advisors, early customers, and follow-on investors. Initial checks range from $500k - $3M, with reserved capital for future rounds.

The fund's economic structure is built on the same alignment philosophy. The fund charges no management fee — a deliberate departure from the industry-standard 2% that would otherwise draw $1.1 million annually from investor capital regardless of performance. Carry is 20%, but only after a 9% preferred return hurdle: every LP receives their capital back plus a 9% annual return before any carry is distributed. Managing Partner Jeff Mains committed $5 million of personal capital — nearly 10% of the fund — at identical terms to every LP. Same entry. Same hurdle. Same lock-up. No exceptions.

When inbound commitments exceeded the $50M target, Mains chose to expand modestly rather than turn away the founders and operators who had been closest to the work over the longest period of time.

"Every person who invested had watched us work," said Mains. "The oversubscription was not a marketing outcome — it was a trust outcome. That distinction matters more than most people in venture are willing to admit."

The firm currently serves 240 active founder clients through its accelerator program. A Fund II has not been announced; the firm is focused on full deployment of Fund I. Fund I is actively investing.

About Champion Leadership Group

Champion Leadership Group is a Dallas, Texas-based B2B SaaS and AI scale-up accelerator and investment firm. SaaS Fuel™ Fund I — $55 million, no management fee, 20% carry after a 9% preferred return hurdle, $5M GP commitment at identical LP terms — closed oversubscribed in under 30 days. The SaaS Fuel Operating System™ is trained on 81,000 closed private-market transactions. Jeff Mains: five companies built, four exits. 240 active founder clients. Fund I is actively investing.

Media Contact:

Alex Carter, Media Relations

Champion Leadership Group

469-640-8545

[email protected]

SOURCE Champion Leadership Group