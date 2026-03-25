The Furniture Row in Glenwood Springs is Now Home to a Rest & Recline Recliner Gallery!

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row and Denver Mattress in Glenwood Springs are excited to announce the arrival of a new Rest & Recline gallery, located in the existing showroom at 3200 S Glen Ave, Suite A. This exciting addition brings the comfort expertise and custom-fitting philosophy of Rest & Recline to Glenwood Springs shoppers, all within the familiar setting of their local furniture store.

"Glenwood Springs customers have trusted us for their furniture and sleep needs for years, and we're thrilled to offer them a brand-new seating experience," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress & Rest & Recline. "The Rest & Recline gallery gives customers in the area –from Glenwood Springs to Aspen, Vail, and beyond – the opportunity to experience a curated selection of our best recliners and specialty seating, with the expert guidance they've come to expect from our team."

The Rest & Recline gallery features a handpicked selection of seating options, including recliners, power lift chairs, Zero Gravity recliners, and massage chairs. Customers can explore and compare a variety of options side by side, instead of just settling for "good enough." The knowledgeable Denver Mattress sales associates on-site will guide shoppers through a personalized comfort-fitting process, evaluating seat height, seat depth, lumbar support, head and neck support, and optimal recline position to find the perfect fit for every individual's needs.

The Rest & Recline gallery is open during regular Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store hours: Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About Rest & Recline

Rest & Recline is a dedicated seating brand that brings the Denver Mattress philosophy of custom-fitting and expert guidance to the world of recliners, lift chairs, massage chairs, and specialty seating. With an obsessive selection and a no-pressure approach, Rest & Recline is committed to helping customers find seating that fits their body, their lifestyle, and their budget. Visit https://www.restrecline.com

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row is designed to offer a superior customer experience. Their spacious stores are easy to navigate, and each one offers an extensive selection of beautiful brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with finely made furnishings at incredible prices, and they're renowned for their friendly, no-pressure sales associates whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

Contact

Beth Connely

[email protected]

SOURCE Denver Mattress Company