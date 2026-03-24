Denver Mattress in Grand Island is Now Home to a Rest & Recline Recliner Gallery!

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Co. is excited to announce the arrival of a new Rest & Recline gallery inside its Grand Island store, located at 2341 N. Diers Ave. by the intersection of US-281 and W. Capital. This exciting addition brings the comfort expertise and custom-fitting philosophy of Rest & Recline to Grand Island shoppers, all within the familiar setting of their local Denver Mattress store.

"We've spent decades perfecting how you sleep, and now we're bringing that same commitment to how you sit," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress & Rest & Recline. "The Rest & Recline gallery inside our Grand Island Denver Mattress store gives local customers the opportunity to experience a curated selection of our best recliners and specialty seating, with the expert guidance they've come to expect from our team."

The Rest & Recline gallery features an impressive selection of seating options, including recliners, power lift chairs, Zero Gravity recliners, and massage chairs. Customers can explore and compare a variety of options side by side to find the perfect recliner— not just settle for "good enough." The knowledgeable Denver Mattress sales associates on-site will guide shoppers through a personalized comfort-fitting process, evaluating seat height, seat depth, lumbar support, head and neck support, and optimal recline position to find the ideal fit for every individual's needs.

The Rest & Recline gallery is open during regular Denver Mattress store hours: Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About Rest & Recline

Rest & Recline is a dedicated seating brand that brings the Denver Mattress philosophy of custom-fitting and expert guidance to the world of recliners, lift chairs, massage chairs, and specialty seating. With an obsessive selection and a no-pressure approach, Rest & Recline is committed to helping customers find seating that fits their body, their lifestyle, and their budget. Visit https://www.restrecline.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high-quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, the easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact

Beth Connely

[email protected]

SOURCE Denver Mattress Company