Denver Mattress Expands with New Rest & Recline Location Now Open in Portage, MI!

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Co. is thrilled to announce that Rest & Recline, a revolutionary new recliner superstore, is now open at 6934-B S Westnedge Ave. in Portage, right next to the Denver Mattress store. This expansion brings the same comfort expertise that made Denver Mattress a trusted name in sleep solutions to the world of seating.

"We've spent decades perfecting how you sleep, and now we're perfecting how you sit," said Joe Sparks, General Manager of Denver Mattress and Rest & Recline. "Rest & Recline is the natural evolution of our commitment to comfort. Our team has applied the same custom-fitting philosophy that revolutionized mattress shopping to finding the perfect recliner, lift chair, or massage chair for every customer."

Rest & Recline is built as a true superstore with massive inventory on the floor. Shoppers can explore a vast array of categories, ranging from therapeutic massage chairs and Zero Gravity recliners to power lift chairs and gaming seating with immersive sound.

The shopping experience is anchored by trusted Denver Mattress staff, now trained to guide customers through a personalized fitting process. By analyzing critical factors like lumbar alignment and seat depth, the team ensures every customer leaves with a chair offering genuine, long-term support.

Rest & Recline is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Area residents are invited to visit today to experience a custom fit firsthand.

About Rest & Recline

Rest & Recline is a dedicated seating superstore that brings the Denver Mattress philosophy of custom-fitting and expert guidance to the world of recliners, lift chairs, massage chairs, gaming chairs, and specialty seating. With an obsessive selection and a no-pressure approach, Rest & Recline is committed to helping customers find seating that fits their body, their lifestyle, and their budget.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its own Denver-based factory and distributes them to its retail stores. By operating a single factory, Denver Mattress can maintain stringent quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

