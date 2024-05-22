The Future Arrives Ahead of Schedule at the Energy Innovation Summit in June

Clean energy companies require sustained investment to flourish, regulatory hurdles can be formidable, and the adaptation of the U.S. electric grid to shifting energy demands presents ongoing challenges. Despite these obstacles, the summit aims to tackle these issues head-on and pave the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Innovation Summit takes place in San Francisco June 12-14, 2024, showcasing groundbreaking advancements in clean energy and providing an action-oriented framework the way for a radically revised and more sustainable future. We'll hear from those remaking the status quo with imagination, vision, and tenacity. This means disruption, a fresh approach, and not shying away from trouble. It means new ways to fly, new ways to move people and goods over land and across oceans. It means welcoming in the future.

"We are witnessing a remarkable rate of evolution in the energy transition," says Clark Suprynowicz, Founder and Exec. Director. "Innovations in clean tech are transforming industries and revolutionizing the way we power our world. The Energy Innovation Summit provides a platform for stakeholders to come together, share ideas, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the future of energy."

The Energy Innovation Summit presents in-depth programming every day from VC Companies and Banks that are investing in and arranging financing for Clean Tech companies. We get deep into the weeds with Sustainability-linked lending, Climate-related Financial Disclosures, Carbon credits, with Climate Bills and their impact. Policymakers from Governor Newsom's administration provide guidance to the evolving policies, and provide direct answers in extensive Q&A.

Attendees will have the chance to connect with policymakers, investors, and industry leaders, forging new partnerships and driving progress towards a more sustainable future.

Tickets for the Energy Innovation Summit are available, with options for individual thematic areas, half-day passes, full-day passes, and all-access passes. Join us in San Francisco June 12-14 to be part of the conversation and help build a greener, more sustainable world.

About the Energy Innovation Summit

The Energy Innovation Summit is a comprehensive three-day event dedicated to catalyzing the transition away from fossil fuels. By convening influential policymakers, investors, and innovators, the Summit provides a unique platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing. Distinguished by its values-driven approach and international itinerary, the Summit aims to accelerate progress towards a more sustainable future for generations to come.

About the Energy Innovators Network

The Energy Innovators Network is a Public Benefits Corporation dedicated to pioneering advancements in clean energy. Operating independently, the Network brings together visionaries from around the world to collaborate on solutions that address the pressing challenges of climate change and fossil fuel dependency.

Energy Innovation Summit Partners

San Francisco Environment Department

Swissnex

Anthropocene Institute

The Climate Center

Immersive Arts Alliance

