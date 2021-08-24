The Future Fund Launches New Active ETF

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Fund LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor, launched its first ETF, The Future Fund Active ETF. The fund, ticker FFND, begins trading today, and seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Gary Black, managing partner, and David Kalis, CFA, partner, have teamed up for a second time to bring the ETF to investors. Each has held portfolio management and investment research positions at some of the most well-known firms in the industry. Together, they have more than 50 years of experience managing portfolios for clients.

Gary Black, Managing Partner, The Future Fund David Kalis, Partner, The Future Fund

"We are focused on change," said Black. "We have identified a number of secular megatrends that are changing the world and are investing in the companies we believe are best positioned to capitalize on those trends. We're excited to offer our investors the opportunity to be part of the significant potential we see in the market."

The Future Fund Active ETF is a high conviction portfolio of approximately 40-50 companies that we believe are well positioned to take advantage of the secular growth trends that will drive both the economy and the markets over the next several years.

"These companies attempt to capitalize on these megatrends we see influencing our daily lives," said Kalis, "including 24/7 information and entertainment, automation, lifestyle improvements, and climate sustainability. We're looking for transformational opportunities that could develop over the next several years."

The portfolio managers target equities that they believe have the potential for significant appreciation and the fund has no restrictions on sectors. To select them, the firm conducts proprietary fundamental research with disciplined risk management, a process developed over three decades.

"We use our deep research experience to look for companies that are potentially worth multiples of their current prices," said Black.

Black and Kalis previously worked together as portfolio managers, allowing them to come to consensus quickly in an effort to make investments to benefit investors. They both have a strong belief in active management, proprietary research, and high conviction strategies that do not mirror any indices. They decided to enter the market with an active ETF to ensure transparency, including disclosing their investment process and positions, and reporting any changes daily, affording investors a clear understanding of the investments in the fund.

About The Future Fund, LLC, advisor to The Future Fund ETF

The Future Fund, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment advisor focusing on companies with secular growth opportunities created by fundamental change in their markets that the partners believe can change the world.

The firm manages concentrated, high-conviction secular growth portfolios for clients in both a long-only and a hedged equity structure in addition to The Future Fund Active ETF. The firm's goal is to discover unrecognized equity value, believing that transformative companies will displace legacy industry incumbents over time.

Gary Black, Managing Partner, has nearly 30 years of portfolio management and investment research experience, complemented by operational expertise. He has an MBA from Harvard School of Business and BSc in Economics from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

David Kalis, CFA, Partner has more than 25 years of experience managing small- and mid-cap growth portfolios and leading investment research teams. He has a BA in Economics from the University of Michigan and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

More information about the advisor is available at https://thefuturefund.com and about the ETF at https://futurefundetf.com. See disclosure at https://bit.ly/3fQ8ojd.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of The Future Fund Active ETF carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about The Future Fund Active ETF and may be obtained by calling 877-466-7090. Please read it carefully before investing. The Future Fund Active ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and advised by The Future Fund, LLC. There is no affiliation between Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and The Future Fund, LLC.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The Adviser's judgments about the growth, value, or potential appreciation of an investment may prove to be incorrect or fail to have the intended results.

The Fund uses investment techniques, including investments in futures contracts and options, which may be considered aggressive (i.e., with a higher risk of loss). Investments in such derivatives are subject to market risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate over time and may increase the volatility of the Fund. The use of derivatives may expose the Fund to additional risks that it would not be subject to if it invested directly in the securities underlying those derivatives, such as counterparty risk and the risk that the derivatives may become illiquid. The use of derivatives may result in larger losses or smaller gains than otherwise would be the case. In addition, the Fund's investments in derivatives are currently subject to hedging risk and options risk. If the Fund uses a hedging instrument at the wrong time or judges the market conditions incorrectly, the hedge might be unsuccessful, reduce the Fund's investment return, or create a loss. There may be an imperfect correlation between the prices of options and movements in the price of the securities (or indices) hedged or used for cover which may cause a given hedge not to achieve its objective.

The Fund is a new ETF with a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.

The Future Fund Active ETF shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

