The Future Has Come: Pornhub Now Accepts Verge Cryptocurrency to Keep Current with its Community's Payment Preferences

"Here at Pornhub, we have always strongly valued innovation and privacy. Over the past couple of years we've launched Virtual Reality (VR), to provide our users with the most immersive experience possible; a Bug Bounty program, which offers monetary rewards to security researchers for finding bugs on our platform; and HTTPS, to provide a more secure user experience. Our acceptance of Verge is an affirmation of our dedication to innovation and privacy, which recently has caused much concern and been at the forefront of all tech consumers' minds," said Corey Price. "Were extremely excited to offer our fans the ability to use crypto and think Verge, with its focus on anonymity, is the best option – whether for privacy, convenience or both!"

Price added, "Not only is this an exciting announcement for us and the adult entertainment industry, it's exciting for the crypto space. History has proven that the adult entertainment industry plays a critical role in adoption for innovative technology. We saw that with VHS, Beta Max, credit card payment icons and, most recently, VR goggles. We expect to see widespread adoption of crypto and blockchain in short order."

Verge Currency, which was created in 2014, is designed for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions while maintaining personal privacy. Unlike its many peers, Verge doesn't use cryptography as much to become an anonymous cryptocurrency. Instead, it uses Tor and I2P network to achieve its goals.

This is the largest cryptocurrency collaboration to hit the market, and is the partnership Verge had solicited donations from users to close.

"Pornhub is a global organization with nearly a hundred million daily users. This partnership represents an enormous market with a global reach that will compete with fiat currencies. It's huge for Verge and we're extremely excited to finally be able to announce it," said Verge Founder Justin Sunerok.

In conjunction with the announcement, Pornhub has released a spot, created by Pornhub's long-time creative partners, agency Officer & Gentleman, featuring a humorous futuristic interaction between a grandfather and his grandson, that creatively highlights the potential impact of the platforms cryptocurrency. Additionally, Pornhub is launching bi-coastal activations in New York City and Silicon Valley, featuring renowned pornstar Asa Akira in an armored truck and Escalade fleet, as well as Bridgette B and Alix Lynx accompanied by an armada of luxury cars including a Lamborghini, Ferrari and Bentley. Both stars will be on hand in each respective location, encouraging people to support the launch and will be giving away Verge coins.

In addition to Pornhub, pornographic production company, Brazzers, and the world's largest adult gaming portal, Nutaku, will also be accepting Verge. The three companies combined increase potential adoption rates in the adult industry and beyond.

For more information on the announcement, and to check out the SFW video spot, please visit pornhub.com/crypto.

About Pornhub:

Founded in 2007, Pornhub is the leading free, ad-supported adult video streaming website, offering viewers the opportunity to upload and share their own videos. With over 5 million videos and over 85 million visitors a day, Pornhub truly is the best adult site in the world. Pornhub has built the largest dedicated membership base in the adult community, with over 10 million engaged and loyal members, offering viewers a fun and sophisticated social experience directly in site, complete with messaging, photos, achievement badges and much more.

About Verge:

Founded in 2014, Verge improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions while maintaining personal privacy. Verge Currency is a cryptocurrency designed for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions while maintaining personal privacy.

