NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York Auto Show is pleased to unveil this year's Show poster entitled "The Future is Bright". The poster moves the focus of the Show towards the future and what lies ahead while celebrating the automobile, New York City, and the colors of summer.

"The 2021 poster deliberately evokes the summer and the future while the tagline points to the fact that we are emerging from a dark period into new beginnings," said Show chairman John LaSorsa.