"The Future Is Bright"
New York Auto Show Debuts 2021 Poster Artwork
Jul 29, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York Auto Show is pleased to unveil this year's Show poster entitled "The Future is Bright". The poster moves the focus of the Show towards the future and what lies ahead while celebrating the automobile, New York City, and the colors of summer.
"The 2021 poster deliberately evokes the summer and the future while the tagline points to the fact that we are emerging from a dark period into new beginnings," said Show chairman John LaSorsa.
"The Future is Bright also emphasizes a bold confidence that can be interpreted in a variety of meanings: from the excitement of electric vehicles, to the desires of all for a safe, secure, return to normalcy—all represented by the institution that is the 121-year-old New York Auto Show," he continued.
The New York International Automobile Show runs from August 20-29, 2021 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. www.autoshowNY.com #nyias
