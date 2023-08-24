The Future is Now: AUCC in Transforming U.S.-Uzbekistan Business Partnership

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC), the business partnership with the United States and the Republic of Uzbekistan remains as critical as ever. As the oldest and most prestigious trade association in the U.S. and CIS representing major American brands, our chamber is proud to be a dynamic leader in the region and operating in collaboration with the other Central Asian states. Our members include some of the earliest investors in Uzbekistan who have manufactured successfully for the Central Asian markets from the beginning and boosted the country's attractiveness to future investors, including White & Case LLP, Coca-Cola, CNH Industrial, and GM in its alliance with UzAvto and many others. Since 1993, we have strongly advocated for American businesses' investment and trade interests in Uzbekistan and the United States. In doing so, we have encouraged the further development of the deep investment and trade ties between Uzbek and the U.S. and have worked with both governments- as needed on critical issues- to facilitate the business relationships. We are confident that the United States and Uzbekistan will continue to enhance their commitment to strengthening our partnership as we collaborate on various vital challenges.

Being the only US-based group with an exclusive focus on Uzbekistan, we have observed consistent changes and reforms by the Government of Uzbekistan throughout our existence. As with many other countries, the reforms have been evolving with challenges and opportunities. However, the arrival of President Mirziyoyev in 2016 has only enhanced the possibilities open to Uzbekistan. In April 2023, Uzbekistan passed constitutional amendments in a referendum that helped establish Uzbekistan as a sovereign, democratic, legal, social, and secular state with a republican form of government. The constitutional reforms passed with an approval of over 90 percent. Strengthening the protection of the rights and freedoms of all Uzbek citizens was regarded as incredibly important. Particular attention was brought to personal rights, personal data safeguards, housing rights, employment rights, access to healthcare, access to education, protecting religious freedom and freedom of expression, protecting the rights of disadvantaged groups, and protecting the environment.

The constitutional reforms also supported the development of Uzbekistan's growing economy. They helped to provide a more favorable business and investment climate through increased openness, transparency, and efforts to promote greater efficiency and reduce corruption. The amendments better supported the business rights of entrepreneurs and strengthened private property rights. Another critical economic change was the guarantee of the free movement of goods, services, labor, and financial resources across the whole of Uzbekistan. Then on July 9, 2023, presidential elections were held in Uzbekistan. Shavkat Mirziyoyev won them with 87.05 percent of the vote and was reelected as president. Since taking office almost seven years ago, H.E. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been a visionary leader, guiding Uzbekistan toward an era of stability, security, and economic opportunity domestically and in the region.

As international competition continues to grow, it is of utmost importance to U.S. investors, exporters, manufacturers, and the business community to maintain strong business relations with the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan has long favored our managerial and technological excellence and is determined to work with investors and U.S. equipment and machinery manufacturers. And Uzbekistan's continued economic and industrial transformation, as well as foreign investors' privileges, are good news for American companies! Many AUCC member companies have devoted significant effort to training Uzbek citizens with innovative technology and management systems and developing skills to promote Uzbek employment. Members such as CNH, Coca-Cola, GM, Silverleafe, White & Case LLP, Zeppelin, and many others have established servicing facilities to provide in-country maintenance for their state-of-the-art equipment and trained skilled Uzbeks to give the needed maintenance and care.

As a result, the AUCC's large delegation of American investors, manufacturers, service providers, traders, and other companies indicates our confidence in Uzbekistan's future and the members' commitment to maintaining a robust economic partnership with the nation. We have accomplished much over the past three decades and steadily increased bilateral trade and investment. Our membership has now grown to include almost fifty major American companies, and we are delighted to help build more prosperity from scratch for the people of Uzbekistan and the United States. There have also been many high-level visits and interactions between Uzbekistan and the United States, including the AUCC hosting H.E. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2017 during the United Nations General Assembly and in 2018 during his working visit to the White House. In addition, the AUCC contributed to the early signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement between the United States and the Republic of Uzbekistan in 1994 and helped bring about the first historic meeting between the leaders of our nations in 1996, i.e., President Clinton and President Karimov.

Furthermore, since the late nineties, the AUCC has organized annual conferences on trade, investments, capacity-building, and sector-specific opportunities. The AUCC has also coordinated many investment conferences highlighting the advantages of investing in Uzbekistan while facilitating one-on-one meetings between investors and Uzbek officials. Additionally, we have supported cultural exchanges with Uzbekistan throughout the years and played a crucial role in strengthening the strategic and economic alliance between Uzbekistan and the United States. We are delighted to hold the 2023 US-Uzbekistan Annual Business Forum on September 15, 2023, in Washington, D.C., and welcome a senior Uzbek Government delegation to speak at the event. We encourage all U.S. companies to participate in it!

Each year, the partnership between the United States and Uzbekistan has gradually grown more robust, resilient, and innovative! It greatly benefits both the American and Uzbek people, and we must go on nurturing our strategic alliance and bonds of friendship as we pursue shared interests and goals. As we go forward, we are excited and very optimistic about expanding business and investment opportunities for both countries. This vital relationship between Americans and Uzbeks has been enriching. It can continue to be a positive and significant influence within the business community for the next thirty years and beyond.

