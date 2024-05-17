The Future is Now: Companion Diagnostics Market to Surge to $15.4 Billion by 2028

Global Companion Diagnostics Market, as forecasted by BCC Research, to Grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028

BOSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Markets' is all about using special tests alongside certain medicines to figure out which treatment will work best for each person. These tests are called companion diagnostics because they go together with specific drugs, helping doctors choose the right treatment based on things like a person's genes or other important factors.

When discussing "Technologies and Markets," it involves two main aspects: the fascinating scientific advancements behind these tests, such as genetic testing or advanced imaging, and the business side of things, like understanding the market size, growth rate, regulations, and competition. Essentially, it's a combination of scientific innovation and business strategy aimed at enhancing healthcare treatments and outcomes.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Markets expected to grow from $7.6 billion in 2023 and will reach $15.4 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2023 through 2028"

This report dives deep into the companion diagnostics market, looking at both its present and future potential. It examines what's driving the market forward, what opportunities exist, and what challenges might slow it down. The report breaks down the market by different aspects like the products and services offered, the types of tests conducted, the technology used, and where these diagnostics are applied. It also looks at who's using them, such as labs, drug companies, and research organizations. The report even gives snapshots of the major companies in this field, including what they offer, how well they're doing financially, and what new developments they're working on. It also looks at where all this activity is happening, splitting the market into regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, providing data from 2020 to 2028.

Some Interesting Facts

In the world of companion diagnostics, cancer testing is the big thing right now because more people are using treatments that boost the immune system, and companies and doctors in cancer care are working hard on this. Another growing area is a special kind of technology called Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) which is getting better and more popular for these tests because it's teaming up with others and advancing quickly. And when it comes to the stuff used for these tests, like kits and materials, they're super important because they're used a lot. Companies make a lot of money selling these because they're needed for testing all the time.

Companion diagnostics: technologies and markets are driven by factors such as:

Rising Incidence of Cancer: more people are getting diagnosed with cancer over time. This can happen because the population is growing, people are living longer, and lifestyle choices like smoking and unhealthy eating are more common. Environmental factors like pollution and sun exposure also play a role. As more people get cancer, it puts a strain on healthcare systems to diagnose and treat it, and to make sure there are enough resources to go around. Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine.: Physicians are using treatments customized for individuals, considering factors like their genes or unique characteristics. Rather than applying one-size-fits-all approaches, they tailor treatments to suit each person, aiming for better effectiveness and fewer side effects. As personalized medicine becomes more widespread, it has the potential to enhance treatment outcomes and revolutionize healthcare practices. Expanded Application in Non-Oncology Areas.: medical treatments or tools developed for cancer are now being used for other health problems too. For example, tests or therapies originally meant for cancer might now help with things like brain diseases, heart problems, infections, or other illnesses. This expansion could make healthcare better for lots of different medical issues, not just cancer. Optimization of Drug Development Costs: Discovering methods to speed up and reduce the cost of developing new medicines. By enhancing the drug development process, companies can save money and resources, making it more affordable to introduce new medications to patients. This ensures that resources are utilized efficiently and helps deliver new drugs to patients faster and at more affordable prices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $6.6 billion Market Size Forecast $15.4 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 15.2% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Product and Service, Type of Test, Technology, Application, End User Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific Key Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Cancer

Growing Adoption of Personalized Medicine

Expanded Application in Non-Oncology Areas

Optimization of Drug Development Costs

Segmentation Analysis

By Product: When discussing 'Product' in this context, three main categories are involved: Instruments, which are the tools or machines used for testing; Consumables, which are the materials or supplies needed for the tests, like test kits or chemicals; and Services, which include assistance or support provided alongside the products, such as training or maintenance. In simpler terms, it's about the different things needed to perform tests: the machines, the materials used during testing, and the help or services that accompany them."

Type of Test: When discussing 'Type of Test' in this context, two main categories are considered: LDT-CDx and Commercial CDx. LDT-CDx stands for 'Lab-Developed Tests for Companion Diagnostics,' which are tests created and used by specific labs. Conversely, Commercial CDx refers to 'Commercial Companion Diagnostics,' which are tests developed and sold by companies for widespread use. Simply put, it's about whether the test was made by a specific lab or by a company for broader use.

By Technology: When discussing 'Technology' in this context, it refers to the various methods doctors use to test for different things. This includes PCR for DNA analysis, Immunohistochemistry for detecting proteins in tissues, and Next-generation sequencing for quickly reading DNA. Additionally, there's in situ hybridization for identifying specific DNA or RNA in cells, Genotyping for spotting genetic differences, Immunoassays for measuring substances in blood, and Exosomes for cell communication. 'Others' may include additional testing methods. Alongside these, there are also 'Services' provided, such as training or maintenance.

By Applications: When discussing 'Applications' in this context, it refers to the various health issues these tests can assist with. This includes testing for Cancer, checking for Neurologic Disorders like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, monitoring cardiovascular disease such as heart conditions, and diagnosing Infectious Diseases like flu or COVID-19. 'Others' might encompass a range of additional health problems these tests can help identify.

End Users: In this context, 'End Users' refers to the different groups or organizations that use these tests. This includes Clinical Laboratories for diagnosing diseases, Pharmaceutical Companies for drug development, and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) for conducting research. 'Others' could be other groups using the tests for different reasons.

This report on companion diagnostics: technologies and markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the companion diagnostics market?

The global companion diagnostics market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% to reach $ 15,433.3 million by 2028 from $ 7,606.8 million in 2023. What are the key factors driving the growth of the companion diagnostics market?

Key drivers of the companion diagnostics market are the growing incidence of cancer, the increasing need for personalized medicine, and advances in NGS technologies. What segments are covered in the companion diagnostics market?

The companion diagnostics market is segmented based on product, type of test, technology application, end user, and region. By product, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?

The consumables segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028. Which region has the highest market share in the companion diagnostics market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ABBOTT

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ARUP LABORATORIES

BIOMERIEUX

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

ILLUMINA INC.

MYRIAD GENETICS INC.

QIAGEN

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

