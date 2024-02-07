The Future is Now: HatchWorks Launches Generative-Driven Development™

HatchWorks leads the charge in AI-powered software development.

ATLANTA, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks , a leading Nearshore software development partner, today announced the launch of its innovative Generative-Driven Development™ . This cutting-edge approach represents a significant leap forward in software development, leveraging the power of generative AI to accelerate and streamline the development lifecycle.

Generative-Driven Development™ harnesses the capabilities of AI to automate and optimize various stages of the software development process. This method enables HatchWorks' teams to rapidly develop high-quality, scalable, and robust applications while simultaneously addressing complex technological challenges. This approach has led to a 30-50% productivity increase for HatchWorks' clients, accelerating design, development, and testing.

Brandon Powell, CEO of HatchWorks, commented, "Generative AI has the potential to be the biggest transformational change we've seen since the internet, creating entirely new jobs, industries, interfaces, and even business models. Our approach helps our engineers work more efficiently by speeding up and automating routine software development tasks. This lets our teams concentrate on tackling more complex challenges. Despite the hurdles in integrating generative AI with legacy systems, which often carry decades of operational intricacies, our experience and knowledge uniquely position us to effectively overcome these challenges." Powell's vision underscores the company's commitment to setting a new standard in the digital technology services industry, offering clients innovative solutions that are both efficient and cost-effective.

As part of its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology trends and sharing insights, HatchWorks also hosts the podcast, Built Right, which features discussions with industry leaders, international AI speakers, domain-specific generative AI experts, and founders of generative AI products, providing listeners with a wealth of knowledge and expertise on the latest trends and innovations in the field.

Generative-Driven Development™ is poised to redefine the landscape of software engineering, and HatchWorks is at the helm of this transformation. Unlock the power of AI with HatchWorks : Access a team of AI-enabled experts ready to support your project today!

HatchWorks is your US-based Nearshore software development partner combining Generative-Driven Development™ with the affordability and scale of Nearshore outsourcing. Built from the ground up, our Latin American teams have a 98.5% retention rate, ensuring no project disruptions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta with a network of eight offices across six countries, our teams are English-fluent and located in US time zones, enabling improved collaboration and outcomes. Our proven Generative-Driven Development™ method increases speed to value and reduces your cost throughout the software development lifecycle so you achieve your desired outcome faster.

