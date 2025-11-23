The Future of Aesthetic Surgery Lands in L.A.: Defyne Plastic Surgery Expands to West Coast in 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a city where image holds significant influence and innovation remains a central force, Los Angeles is set to welcome a new presence in aesthetic medicine. Defyne Plastic Surgery, the Scottsdale-based practice recognized for its "awake" surgical techniques and natural surgical outcomes, is expanding to Los Angeles in early 2026. The move establishes a new phase of cosmetic care that integrates modern clinical approaches with refined surgical technique.

Founded by board-certified plastic and reconstructive microsurgeon Dr. Oren Tessler, MD, Defyne Plastic Surgery operates with a model designed around individualized, minimally invasive treatment options. The practice offers procedures performed either awake or under anesthesia, depending on clinical considerations and patient needs. The focus is on results that reflect subtle refinement rather than dramatic alteration.

"Our patients want more than a change. They want transformation without compromise," said Dr. Tessler. "We've designed Defyne to deliver luxury-level care, data-backed innovation, and natural results that align with identity, not trends."

Defyne Plastic Surgery is noted for its combination of surgical experience, procedural accuracy, and emphasis on privacy. Many procedures can be performed awake for additional intraoperative communication and reduced recovery time, while others are completed under anesthesia based on procedural scope. The practice places importance on understated, functional outcomes designed to integrate naturally with existing features.

While Defyne offers a full range of aesthetic surgical procedures, several techniques are consistently requested, including:

Enhanced Viability Fat Transfer (EVFT): An approach to fat grafting that emphasizes cell preservation for long-term volume retention.

S.M.A.R.T. Tuck: A contouring technique intended to provide definition with reduced downtime.

Regenerative Nanofat Therapy: A treatment designed to support skin quality and underlying tissue vitality.

Defyne's Los Angeles location will be led by Dr. David Mok, a board-certified plastic surgeon from Canada. He is relocating to Los Angeles to join the practice and guide its West Coast expansion. With more than 15 years of experience in aesthetic plastic surgery, Dr. Mok specializes in facial rejuvenation, body contouring, and breast surgery, maintaining a focus on detailed surgical planning and patient-centered methodology.

"Dr. Mok's artistic eye and technical mastery embody what Defyne is all about: tailored care that reflects the individual, not a template," said Dr. Tessler.

Joining him in Los Angeles is Dr. Jonathan Kanevsky, MD, FRCSC, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon known for his refined technique, artistic approach, and supportive philosophy. Trained at McGill University with advanced surgical experience across North America, he specializes in high-definition body contouring, awake liposuction, and natural breast enhancement using autologous fat transfer.

"Dr. Kanevsky's blend of precision, artistry, and innovation is a perfect fit for Defyne," added Dr. Tessler. "He helps patients feel seen, understood, and confident. That aligns exactly with our philosophy of individualized care."

The Los Angeles location, situated along Beverly Hills' sought-after Roxbury Drive, is more than a clinic. It is a destination created to feel restorative and private from the moment patients arrive. Every detail, from layout to lighting, supports an experience that feels as good as the results look. With education-first consultations, non-invasive options, and regenerative medical technologies, Defyne Plastic Surgery is redefining what modern aesthetic medicine can be.

As anticipation builds for the L.A. debut, Defyne Plastic Surgery is planning a series of exclusive launch events, expert-led educational seminars, and community activations that introduce Angelenos to the Defyne approach. Private preview appointments, media walkthroughs, and curated panels on the future of aesthetic medicine will reflect the same thoughtfulness and precision Defyne brings to every patient interaction. The brand is committed to building long-term relationships within the city, not only with patients but with L.A.'s broader wellness, beauty, and medical communities.

"Our patients become part of our extended family," said Dr. Tessler. "This isn't just a clinic opening. It's the next chapter in a movement. We're excited to grow that family in Los Angeles and become part of the city's fabric, one beautiful, natural result at a time."

Defyne MD of Los Angeles is located at 450 Roxbury Dr. Suite 450, Beverly Hills, CA 90210. The website is DefyneMD.com and its Instagram account is @DefyneMD. Appointments open late 2025, with doors officially opening in early 2026.

