The Future of Automotive Safety Testing - The Automotive Crash Impact Simulator

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive industry is constantly evolving, and safety testing is at the forefront of technological advancements. The "Global Automotive Crash Impact Simulator Market 2023-2027" report recently added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering highlights the significance of this cutting-edge technology in meeting the ever-evolving demands of the automotive industry. This simulator offers robust, data-driven insights, making it an essential tool for business entrepreneurs and managers seeking to stay ahead of the competition.

The Benefits of the Automotive Crash Impact Simulator:

1. Accurate and Reliable Testing

The heart of the assessment is the breakdown of the market, providing an in-depth examination of varying safety standards and evolving market needs across regions. The Automotive Crash Impact Simulator ensures accurate and reliable testing, helping manufacturers meet the stringent safety standards required in different parts of the world.

2. Advancements in Safety Technology

In a market driven by the need for crash and safety testing, the simulator enables continuous advances and developments in automotive crash technology, thanks to high-performance computing. This cutting-edge technology ensures that safety testing is not only efficient but also aligned with the latest industry advancements.

3. Parallelism in Virtual Crash Testing

One of the prime reasons driving the automotive crash impact simulator market's growth is the utilization of parallelism in virtual crash testing. This innovative approach not only saves time but also reduces costs associated with physical crash tests, making it an attractive solution for manufacturers.

4. Easy Deployment Options

The Automotive Crash Impact Simulator offers flexible deployment options, including on-premises and SaaS-based solutions, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can benefit from this revolutionary technology.

5. Comprehensive Market Insights

The report provides comprehensive market insights, including analysis of key market players, allowing companies to position themselves strategically to take advantage of future growth opportunities.

Market Growth and Outlook:

The automotive crash impact simulator market is forecasted to grow by USD 617.25 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the need for crash and safety testing, varying safety standards across geographies, and the evolution of smarter virtual crash test dummies.

Geographic Segmentation:

The Automotive Crash Impact Simulator covers a wide geographical range, including Europe, North America, APAC, South America, Middle East, and Africa, ensuring its relevance and applicability on a global scale.

Vendor Analysis:

The report includes a robust vendor analysis, offering insights into leading automotive crash impact simulator market vendors such as Altair Engineering Inc., ANSYS Inc., AV Simulation, and many more. This analysis helps clients improve their market position and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

Company Coverage:

  • Altair Engineering Inc.
  • ANSYS Inc.
  • AV Simulation
  • Cruden
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • DVExperts International Pty Ltd.
  • Encocam Ltd.
  • Enteknograte
  • Equilibrium Solutions Pvt. Ltd
  • ESI Group SA
  • Hexagon AB
  • Humanetics Innovative Solutions Inc.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • SimDes
  • TECOSIM Group GmbH
  • TransDigm Group Inc.
  • TUV SUD AG
  • VI grade GmbH
  • Virtual CRASH LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/py7l6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Website Builders Market Report 2023-2030 - Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website Builders

Global Website Builders Market Report 2023-2030 - Ballooning of the eCommerce Industry into a Trillion Dollar Industry to Benefit Future Growth of E-Commerce Website Builders

The "Website Builders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Website Builders Market...
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023

The "Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report unveils the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.