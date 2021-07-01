The Future of Cannabis Technology Debuts in Miami

Daniel Torres, the Company's founder and well-known cannabis attorney, stated " [w]hen we started Cultiva Wellness in 2019, our mission was simple: make the best hemp/cbd/wellness products easily available to as many people as possible, using technology-driven solutions. We want to do our part to help people and grow the industry. With the launch of the Wellness Pantry, we're giving whole communities access to quality products in a fun, interactive, safe and simple experience. Miami is our hometown; we wanted the first one here. However, there are plans to roll out Wellness Pantries nationwide. Now every community can cultivate wellness."

The first Wellness Pantry was installed last week in Doral (Florida), a Miami suburb, in partnership with NFC Amenity Management, one of the top amenity management companies in the US. "We love working with developers, property and amenity managers who are looking to innovate and give their residents and communities world-class experiences", said Torres. The Cultiva team is also releasing a new version of the Cultiva App later this week (ahead of the Forth of July weekend), which will feature a newly designed shopping experience, among other updates.

About Cultiva Wellness

Cultiva Wellness is a technology-driven solutions company for the cannabis industry. The Company has deployed multiple ventures, including the Cultiva App and the Wellness Pantry concept. Cultiva has a solid footprint in hemp wholesale/distribution, retail, ecommerce, as well as product placement in local shops and exclusive points of sale. It's curated portfolio of proprietary and third-party brands includes Caribbean Buds™, a recently introduced hemp line, which gives consumers globally a uniquely Caribbean taste and experience.

