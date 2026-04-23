The Future of Classic Cars in a World Moving Beyond Gasoline: How Electric Conversion Is Saving America's Automotive Heritage

Fuel2Electric Steps In as Parts Shortages and Vanishing Expertise Threaten 43 Million Classic and Vintage Vehicles

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive industry accelerates toward an all-electric future, a critical question emerges over America's 43 million classic and vintage vehicles: What happens to automotive heritage when gas stations disappear, and the mechanics who understand carburetors retire? Fuel2Electric, the world's largest electric vehicle conversion network, is answering that question by pioneering what it calls "the most ambitious sustainability project after solar panels", giving every aging vehicle a second electric life.

The numbers tell a stark story. According to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA); 60% of classic car owners report difficulty finding original parts, fewer than 5% of automotive technicians under 30 have any training in pre-fuel-injection systems, the average classic car sits under a tarp 350 days per year and is driven just 1,200 miles annually (not because owners don't want to drive them, but because they can't rely on them).

"We're watching a perfect storm develop," says the founder of Fuel2Electric. "Classic cars aren't wearing out; they're being abandoned because the parts to fix them no longer exist, and the people who know how to work on them are disappearing. Meanwhile, we're scrapping 12 million vehicles annually in the U.S., when most of those vehicle bodies have decades of life remaining and, more importantly, countless memories left to create with family and friends."

Electric conversion offers an unexpected solution. The technology has proven itself remarkably durable, with electric motors routinely exceeding 500,000 miles and battery packs retaining 80-85% capacity after 200,000 miles. This creates a unique convergence: millions of classic vehicles with beautiful bodies but failing drivetrains meeting a mature, proven electric technology designed to outlast everything around it.

The results transform economics and usability. Owners report using converted classics as daily drivers, commuting on Friday, and road-tripping on Saturday, without the constant maintenance and reliability concerns that previously kept these vehicles parked. And the best part: it's so smooth and easy to drive that all the family members can take the wheel confidently. No need for a mechanic on standby.

The impact extends beyond individual enthusiasts. Commercial fleets represent an even larger opportunity, with small and mid-sized businesses converting aging delivery vans and service vehicles. Transit agencies are converting shuttle buses for $88,000-$150,000 versus $350,000 for new electric shuttle buses, achieving three to four-year ROI through fuel and maintenance savings.

Fuel2Electric doesn't perform conversions directly but connects vehicle owners with a growing network of independent automotive shops across the U.S. and Canada. They help car owners understand the process and guide them in deciding whether to pursue a premium build or a hands-on DIY approach, with training and parts sourcing.

"This isn't about choosing between preserving automotive heritage and protecting the environment," the company emphasizes. "It's about proving we can do both. With 100 million vehicles over 16 years old on U.S. roads, conversion isn't just practical, it's essential for saving our automotive legacy."

New technology isn't just benefiting new vehicles; electric conversion allows fleet managers to save costs and classic car owners to give their father's 66 Mustang a new lease on life, driving better than it ever did, in a world that's moving beyond gasoline.

Contact:

Laurent Frugier

***@fuel2electric.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13140961

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Fuel2Electric, LLC