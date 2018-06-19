The Future of Corrections Education Technology; Tablets Over Textbooks

Inmate tablets can be extremely effective at expanding access to education within prisons. GTL's Inspire® tablets give inmates access to educational programs, law libraries, eBooks, and more. Tablets put a world of knowledge at an inmate's fingertips, allowing them the opportunity to improve their digital skills and pass a high school equivalency exam, qualify for certifications, or even earn a bachelor's degree. Beyond that, tablet technology has the potential to provide additional content for vocational training, rehabilitation programs, career building, and mental health services.

Previously, inmates had to choose from books that were available in the on-site library or whatever material their loved ones sent them. Even where family members sent books, there was a lengthy process that each book went through before it was given to the inmate. Tablets let inmates access approved eBooks within a matter of seconds.

Furthermore, this technology is beneficial to inmates and correctional facilities because of its ability to reduce unnecessary facility costs when providing education material. Facilities can save money by offering educational program access on tablets instead of having to provide costly textbooks that get worn out easily or quickly outdated.

Tablets also help build technological skills for inmates that are unfamiliar with new technologies and want to be prepared for life in the digital age. Many inmates are incarcerated for an uncertain amount of time and have no meaningful way to keep up with the rapidly evolving technology landscape. Tablets help to acquaint inmates with new ways of learning and working so they can be better equipped to participate and succeed in society after release.

Dr. Turner Nashe, Jr. is an entrepreneur, inventor, innovator, and recognized leader in building technology that facilitates delivery of educational and entertainment content to security sensitive industries such as correctional facilities, hospitals, and schools. His inventions have created innovative solutions for emerging eco-systems that are revolutionizing traditional approaches to the delivery of educational content within secure facilities. Dr. Nashe holds an Ed.D. in Administration and Supervision from Tennessee State University and a B.S. in Psychology from John Carroll University.

