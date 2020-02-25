The Future of Crop Insurance: How FMH is Using Precision Data to Save Farmers Time and Money

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers across the United States are saving time and money with their crop insurance simply by using the data they are already collecting and FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions™.

Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa (FMH) partners with popular FMS brands to bring Precision Crop Insurance Solutions to its policyholders. By reporting exactly what they plant and harvest, farmers can increase their APH and lower their premiums, as well as save time through unique electronic reporting technology.

FMH will be on-site at the 2020 Commodity Classic to discuss how precision technology is impacting crop insurance.

WHAT: When precision technology combines with FMH's dedication to innovative insurance solutions, farmers experience more simplified and accurate crop insurance coverage than ever before. Come learn about how FMH Precision Solutions is changing the future of crop insurance through an industry leader.

WHO: Dawn Stoppelmoor, FMH Business Development Manager

WHERE: 2020 Commodity Classic

San Antonio, Texas

FMH will be at booth #3359

WHEN: Feb. 27–29, 2020

Learn more at www.fmh.com/precision.

About Farmers Mutual Hail

Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FMH has served America's farmers since 1893 with a combination of financial strength, personal service, and Midwestern values. A leader in the crop insurance industry, the company has been managed by the same family for over 125 years and has a reputation for building lasting relationships that benefit its employees, business partners, and customers. FMH provides comprehensive risk management solutions, including private and federal crop insurance, reinsurance products and services, as well as farm and ranch insurance that includes auto, property, and liability coverage. The company leads the industry in utilizing the speed and accuracy of precision data for crop insurance processes with FMH Precision Crop Insurance Solutions™. Learn more at www.fmh.com.

Press Contact

Dawn Stoppelmoor, Business Development Manager, Farmers Mutual Hail

Phone: (515) 779-0770

Email: DawnS@fmh.com

