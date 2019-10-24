The Future of eCommerce Is Here - WebSell

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NitroSell is excited to announce WebSell, the next generation of e-commerce. With cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, it will take online retail into the future.

Working in either standalone or in tandem with leading, cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) systems, WebSell will be a defining product in the e-commerce space, empowering retailers' online success.

Those interested in discovering more about WebSell's features, as well as gaining early access to preview and beta versions, can sign up to the newsletter via the WebSell website: https://www.websell.io

"WebSell is our commitment to responding to the needs of today's retailers and shoppers by delivering a next-generation, intuitive e-commerce platform," said Donogh Roche, CEO of NitroSell. "Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, WebSell will enable online retailers to list products with minimal data entry, predict current and future demands on inventory, provide smart recommendations to both retailers and shoppers, and much more. WebSell is a cloud-based solution that brings the future of e-commerce to life."

About NitroSell

Founded in 2005, NitroSell is a market-leading e-commerce provider that enables retailers to deliver sales and revenue through online channels. NitroSell delivers integrated e-commerce solutions to retailers all over the world. NitroSell has offices in Michigan, United States, as well as international offices in Ireland and Poland.

WebSell is partly supported by Enterprise Ireland.

