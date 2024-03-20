The Future of Endometriosis Relief Is Desensitizing The Pelvic Floor

The PRM Protocol™ is the future of endo treatment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM), the national leader in endometriosis care, believes that when it comes to endometriosis, patients don't need to go back and forth to the OR. They deserve treatment that gets them better faster and a life uninhibited by pain. The PRM Protocol™, a proprietary, simple, office-based procedure to treat the symptoms of chronic pelvic pain by direct treatment of inflamed pelvic nerves and spastic pelvic muscles, does that and is the future of endometriosis treatment and relief.

Endometriosis drives an estimated $69.4B in excess health expenditures per year in the United States, with patients spending $12.1K in direct costs per patient, per year, in the United States. Women with endo are spending 3x more than their peers on healthcare simply because the treatments they are trying are masking their symptoms rather than treating the inflammation the disease has caused. These options are not desensitizing their pelvic floor nor are they creating an environment for pain relief.

"Before seeing us, patients have undergone countless diagnostic treatments, medications, and 37% have had a hysterectomy, all without sustained relief," says Dr. Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine. "After undergoing the PRM Protocol™, these patients are back to their lives, something they could not say before, which is the core of our mission here."

This office-based procedure consists of a series of pelvic nerve and muscle treatments to target inflammation in the pelvis, nerve pain, and pelvic floor muscle spasms. For endo patients, this means addressing the chronic guarding state caused by endometriosis, thus desensitizing the nerves and muscles. Post-treatment, patients are experiencing reduced ER visits, with 96% reporting a reduction, 78% of patients note a statistically significant improvement in both pain and function, and their opioid use is reduced by 68%.

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine:

Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine ("PRM") is a national, premier, multi-disciplinary physician practice focused on treating persistent abdominal pelvic pain, a health crisis that affects 15% of women and 10% of men. PRM offers a proprietary office-based procedure. The team focuses on diagnosing and treating patients with a simple office-based procedure that is safe, effective, and more comfortable than what has been offered in the past. Led by renowned physiatrist Allyson Shrikhande, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder and CEO, Gautam Shrikhande a Harvard and Cornell/Columbia trained Vascular Surgeon, and former Columbia University Medical Center Assistant Professor of Surgery, PRM launched in 2017 and has expanded into 14 markets nationally.

