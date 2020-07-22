The Future of Fashion is Here - Convertible High Heels

Over the last year, Pashion Footwear has been a rapidly growing online fashion brand to keep your eye on. This new launch includes both 3" and 4" block heels in solid colors as well as a trendy wood block heel, and new summer-inspired material & color options on the company's two most popular styles. Block heels can be purchased as part of a full shoe kit or separately, so anyone who is already loving and rocking Pashions can now have not only a convertible shoe, but various styles all on one pair.

Pashion has their sights set on many more exclusive block styles to come over the next few months, exciting not just the general everyday shoe lover but opening a whole world of possibilities within the wedding market as well.

Business Brief:

Pashion was founded in 2016 by then 20 year old Haley Pavone while a junior in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The design and engineering of the shoes was a three year long intensive process that came to fruition when Pashion launched its e-commerce website live for sales in June of 2019. Pashion had an incredibly successful first holiday season, even being featured on The Ellen Show as a gift of the season. The business has raised over $2.4m in investment with a Series A raise planned for early 2021. Pashion is patent-pending in 30 countries.

The entire Pashion team - which consists of 5 employees and about 15 contractors with background expertise in footwear innovation - is pumped to continuously release new styles, colors, materials, as well as new heel shapes and heights throughout 2020. Stay tuned!

