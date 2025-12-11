The Future of Gifting is Digital: On Me Closes $6M Seed Round to Redefine the Gift Card

NFX-led round includes board seat to help drive continued growth of the digital platform, whose first year delivered over $2.5 million in multi-brand gifts via Apple Pay and Google Pay

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Me, the personalized digital gifting platform, today announces it has raised a $6 million seed round to continue revolutionizing the $450 billion U.S. gift card market. The round was led by NFX with participation from pre-seed investors Lerer Hippeau and focal, and marks one of the largest seed rounds for a consumer fintech company in 2025. NFX general partner and two-time unicorn founder Pete Flint is also joining the On Me board. Since its launch last December, On Me has facilitated over $2.5 million in gifts and helped over 76,000 people send and receive gift cards. The funds will enable the team to accelerate this once-in-a-generation platform shift and expand partnerships. On Me has been working closely with key partners to establish goals, challenges, and priorities, and will leverage these funds to further invest in the partnerships ecosystem to create a better network for retailers and merchants.

As of 2025, 65% of adults in the U.S. use a digital wallet, and yet the gift card industry still operates on decades-old infrastructure that prioritizes plastic cards, dominated by two controlling players. On Me's digital gifting platform is embracing the shift in buying preference, offering over 70 interest-based digital gift cards that can be used at more than 2,000 top retailers. On Me's long-term vision is to expand beyond merchandise to include gifting experiences like adventures, travel, and activities. Whether it's a thrilling skydiving adventure, horseback riding lessons, or a nostalgic round of golf with an old friend. The possibilities are endless. And with the global gift card market expected to reach $2.31 trillion by 2030, the opportunity is enormous.

"Gift cards of the past met customers where they were - gas stations, drug stores, and big box retailers - but that's not where people are shopping anymore," said Darragh Meaney, CEO & Co-founder of On Me. "When people don't even have a wallet to put a plastic gift card in, it's time for a change. One that levels up the boring, outdated gift card experience to create moments of connection with endless choice all in the palm of our hands."

On Me is not only shaping the future of gift cards in the digital era but also bringing personalization and meaningful exchanges to an industry that has felt impersonal for a long time. No more plastic cards for a generic retailer that make a gift feel like an afterthought. Rather than a card to a specific coffee shop, someone might choose to send a friend their favorite iced oat matcha latte, two sugars, to be redeemed at one of 80+ places.

On Me's platform encourages people to engage at every micro-event in the gifting process, from selection to send to purchase to thank you. Each step on this loop of engagement can be personalized with video notes, photos, and GIFs. That Coffee On Me could be accompanied by a selfie of friends sharing a drink, or similar. The changes are working: 21% of On Me's users are repeat customers who have sent multiple gifts through the platform.

Retailers have historically spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to set up distribution with traditional gift card companies, but On Me brings that cost to zero. By reworking the entire system, On Me can create unlimited gift card categories, build marketplaces around them, and funnel people straight to merchants' doors with unprecedented transparency and insight into how and where consumers spend. Retail partners gain full visibility into redemption patterns and consumer engagement, turning every gift into two new customers.

"At NFX, we love products that reimagine everyday behaviors in enormous industries, and On Me is doing exactly that for gifting. They've taken the gift card—something stale and impersonal—and rebuilt it to be digital, mobile, social, and genuinely fun for both the giver and the recipient," said Pete Flint, General Partner at NFX. "What stood out to us from day one is the team's experience, clarity of vision, and ambition to define a new category. The inherent virality in the product experience—something you rarely see in consumer fintech—is already driving remarkable growth. We're excited to partner with them for the journey ahead."

On Me's simple corporate gifting solution has already attracted dozens of Fortune 500 companies. The platform enables businesses to build authentic connections with employees, clients, and partners through personalized digital gifts. Rather than branded merch that ends up in a landfill, each teammate or partner can receive a customized note and spend their gift in a way that best suits their interests. It's easier than ever to recognize a new partner or celebrate a work win, no matter the budget. In a world where hybrid teams and global clients are the norm, a personalized, digital-first gifting solution is key.

The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is twice the size of Texas and weighs an estimated 80,000 metric tons. Each Christmas, Americans instantly discard 25 million tons of unwanted gifts, equivalent to 650 Great Pacific Garbage Patches. This doesn't account for the 3.4 billion single-use plastic gift cards printed and shipped from China each year, which alone creates 19,000 pounds of plastic waste.

On Me creates a greener future; it not only entirely eliminates single use plastic cards, but its infinitely-personalizable options mean every gift meets each recipient's desires or tastes. There is even a Thrifting gift card to double down on sustainability. This zero-waste digital gifting approach aligns seamlessly with the ESG initiatives that many retailers and corporations have committed to achieving, offering them a way to meet their sustainability targets while providing a modern, personalized gifting experience.

On Me is a digital gifting platform that transforms the traditional gift card experience into a modern, personalized journey that enables users to explore, purchase and send gifts to loved ones. With a focus on ease, personalization, and sustainability, On Me allows users to browse thousands of retailers and select gift cards based on specific hobbies and interests. Users can customize gifts with videos, images, and messages that reflect thoughtfulness, ensuring each gift is meaningful and shareable. On Me seamlessly integrates with mobile wallets, making gifting accessible and practical from anywhere. Backed by NFX, Lerer Hippeau and focal, On Me's mission is to strengthen relationships through magical gifting experiences, offering a more thoughtful and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gift cards. To learn more, follow On Me on LinkedIn and Instagram.

