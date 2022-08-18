The Future of Hair Care is Here: Introducing The Hair Lab by Strands™

Customized hair care for all, with none of the guesswork, and all of the good hair days

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strands Hair Care, the pioneers in hair testing and precision formulation, brings their expertise in custom hair care and a deep understanding of hair biology exclusively to Walmart with the introduction of The Hair Lab by Strands™. Backed by state-of-the-art technology and science, The Hair Lab introduces a new, inclusive line of customized hair care products built from an in-depth analysis of each customer's unique strands.

The Hair Lab by Strands - Scanner The Hair Lab

The Hair Lab provides a radical new approach that simplifies countless options into one seamless, user-friendly system that evolves with you. Using high-tech hair analysis, either the handheld Strands Smart Scanner or online Strands Test, The Hair Lab analyzes customers' hair in real-time, and recommends a customized regimen that's a perfect match. Their test-first model reflects the complexity and diversity of hair needs, which are impacted by a myriad of factors — including hair texture, scalp type, treatments and environment — that can't be solved with a one-size-fits-all approach. Delivering an empowering experience that's affordable, with results that speak for themselves, The Hair Lab's data-driven approach makes hair care a science, not a guessing game.

"We're excited to bring our experience in biotechnology and precision diagnostics to the hair care industry. Pioneered by Strands, our model won't just change how you design, co-create, and interact with customized products, but how you actually perceive your own hair, which has never been accomplished at scale yet. Using our large, proprietary biological dataset and our innovative technology to formulate products that are custom-made for you, The Hair Lab is able to remove the guessing game in hair care. No wasted products, no trial and error, just results. Having the support of Walmart allows us to bring this concept nationwide, at an accessible price point. And to educate the market on the value of hair testing." said Eric Delapenha, Founder & CEO, The Hair Lab.

Offering 1,000+ personalized combinations, The Hair Lab works to provide the customer with a hair care routine unique to their strands, with results for hair of all types, textures, and styles. The collection launches with ten custom doses to address the full spectrum of hair needs, three base shampoos specific to scalp type, and three base conditioners tailored to hair texture.

"Our beauty strategy at Walmart is to bring customers on-trend products that they want at an affordable price. The addition of The Hair Lab by Strands, which is part of the first class of brands from our accelerator program Walmart Start , offers customers the ability to choose hair care products that match their needs at an accessible price-point," said Creighton Kiper, merchandising VP for Walmart U.S. Beauty. "We've heard from customers that they are interested in products personalized for them and this new offering delivers on those evolving interests."

All of The Hair Lab's formulas were created with your hair and the planet in mind. Every product in the collection is designed to be sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, mineral oil-free, and cruelty-free. Additionally, The Hair Lab uses a minimum of 25% PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) content in their bottles and SFI (Sustainable Forestry Initiative) certified boxes for their dose sets.

Exclusively available NOW online at Walmart.com and in 2,500 Walmart stores starting September 1, 2022.

About The Hair Lab by Strands™

The Hair Lab by Strands™ is a NEW customized hair care brand from Strands Hair Care. Pioneers in hair testing and precision formulation, the Strands team brings their expertise in custom hair care and a deep understanding of hair biology to Walmart. Walmart shoppers will soon be able to TEST their hair, KNOW its unique biology and CUSTOMIZE their routine to their unique hair needs — in minutes — using state-of-the-art technology, which can be found in stores nationwide.

SOURCE The Hair Lab by Strands