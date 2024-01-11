The future of healthcare is mobile: Redefining the workplace for medical professionals

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novarad Corporation recently released their medical enterprise technology, MobileRad 360, a software suite that is revolutionizing the daily workflow of healthcare professionals. "Novarad is constantly adapting" said Dr Wendell Gibby CEO of Novarad. "We are providing simple and efficient solutions for medical professionals to securely and legally complete work from their personal smartphone on both IOS and Android. With MobileRad 360, providers can conduct enterprise-wide communication, get stat results, view and share DICOM patient images, sign reports, see worklists, capture and share non-DICOM images, and more, all using the mobile device that rests in their pocket".

Smartphones have been widely used for over 20 years, yet doctors and other healthcare staff are typically restricted from using their devices to assist them with their work due to security and compliance concerns. Email and normal texting won't work because of this risk. Encrypted apps like Whatsapp put patient data on servers outside the hospital control or outside coverage of a BAA. This absence of mobile use in the healthcare environment is a long-standing obstacle that prevents doctors and staff from maximizing efficiency. MobileRad 360 solves this problem. Images and information are captured, encrypted and stored directly on the hospital's enterprise imaging system.

Whether you are a nurse in the ICU needing to alert a doctor about a change in patient status, or a physician needing to quickly send an image to another physician for a second opinion, MobileRad 360 gives you a means of sending a quick and secure message, and that message is automatically documented in the software.

Texting is but one of many examples of how patient care can be enhanced with mobile technology, but imaging is even more important. Consider an EMT on the ground at an accident scene getting ready to transport a victim to the hospital. Images of the patient's injuries may help the ER adequately prepare to give the best care, but standard smartphone use would breach security protocols. With MobileRad 360 those images can be instantly captured and securely communicated without ever being stored on the mobile device.

It's not just about security, but also documentation and auditing. Medical professionals can struggle to document threads of communication with critical patient information and images. With MobileRad 360, text messages, photos, documents, etc. are automatically documented through the app and stored on the hospital server. Need to send a stat X-ray report with images? It's automated in MobileRad. As soon as it is signed, a report and images are sent to the referring physician via a secure link which allows a hospital administrator to audit when that physician received a particular piece of critical information.

Add to this the need to have two factor authentication for current insurance requirements. For MobileRad, it's built in and available at the touch of a button. Also included is Novarad's award winning Crytptochart technology, which is an especially elegant solution for securely sharing images and reports via a secure hash or an optical code. Both are accessed quickly by a cell phone or barcode scanner.

David GrandPre, Senior Director of Product noted, "this was the continued evolution of the Novarad mobile platform that began nearly two decades ago with the industry's first Novarad HTML5 Universal Web Viewer. This mobile software will empower doctors to efficiently manage their tasks beyond the confines of the office. It underscores Novarad's dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that redefine the landscape of medical imaging and diagnostics. Soon, doctors around the world will complete work from their smartphone – at home, on-the-go, in emergencies, or simply when they're out on the golf course, riding the ski lift, or anywhere else. The future of healthcare is mobile."

Novarad is a global healthcare technology company with a 35-year track record that serves over 1500 facilities. It specializes in the development and deployment of innovative medical imaging and informatics solutions.

