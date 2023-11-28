The Future of Industrial Automation - Technology Convergence, Edge Computing, AI/ML, Robots, and Autonomous Systems Create New Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Industrial Automation: An Overview of Sensors and Transmitters and Liquid Analyzers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes key industrial automation market metrics and trends, offering quantitative and qualitative information on sensors and transmitters and liquid analyzers. It discusses growth drivers and restraints and revenue forecast (by product and industry vertical), and it highlights key competitors and their market share.

The study examines important current and future trends, including sustainable manufacturing, next-generation connectivity, intelligent edge services, and data-driven operations, and it identifies growth opportunities and offers valuable insights for market participants to effectively harness them.

The sensors and transmitters market is segmented into the following applications: pressure, temperature, level, and flow. In terms of end-user industries, it is segmented as follows: oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverage, water and wastewater, pharmaceuticals, medical, pulp and paper, automotive, power generation, alternative power, utility, aerospace and military, consumers, HVAC, glass, metals, plastics, agriculture, instrumentation, fuel cells, R&D, semiconductors, refining, alternate fuels, manufacturing, and others (including meteorology, oceanography, and textiles).

The liquid analyzers market includes conductivity analyzers, total organic carbon (TOC) analyzers, pH/dissolved oxygen analyzers, turbidity analyzers, and chlorine analyzers. The market is segmented into the following applications: oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences, water and wastewater, and others (including government, university and academic research, environmental research, food and beverage, metals and minerals, scientific research, cement and building, forensics, cosmetics, and pulp and paper).

The base year for the study is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Metrics - Sensors and Transmitters
  • Competitive Environment - Sensors and Transmitters
  • Revenue Forecast - Sensors and Transmitters
  • Segmentation by Product - Sensors and Transmitters
  • Revenue Forecast by Product - Sensors and Transmitters
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Sensors and Transmitters
  • Growth Metrics - Liquid Analyzers
  • Competitive Environment - Liquid Analyzers
  • Revenue Forecast - Liquid Analyzers
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Liquid Analyzers
  • Current Trends - Sensors and Transmitters and Liquid Analyzers
  • Future Trends - Sensors and Transmitters and Liquid Analyzers

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Vehicles Driving Demand for Advanced Sensor Applications
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Driving's Future Growth Potential
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Prospects for Future Expansion in the Environmental Monitoring and Control Market

