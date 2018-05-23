The Future of Infrastructure Design: Data-Centric Architecture

With the rise of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, data has shifted from informational asset to the core of innovation. It's no longer enough to just be data-driven – organizations must be data-centric. Modern organizations operate in a world of rapidly evolving applications, where future success is predicated on deriving intelligence from data to achieve competitive advantage and growth. This requires a modern foundation purpose-built to optimally store, share, and ultimately analyze data in a multi-cloud world.

According to a survey conducted by MIT Technology Review and commissioned by Pure Storage, an overwhelming 86 percent of leaders say data is the foundation for making business decisions, while 87 percent say it's key to delivering results for customers. Data-centric architecture keeps data and applications in place while technology is built around it, and fundamentally transforms data center design with the data as its core element.

"Our customers aggressively seek to use data to improve their customer experience and outdistance their competition," said Charles Giancarlo, CEO, Pure Storage. "The unprecedented explosion of data coupled with new data center technologies enables Pure customers to build a data-centric architecture that enhances and simplifies their ability to use data for intelligence and advantage."

Enhancements to Pure Platform Bring NVMe, AI to Mainstream

To help organizations unlock value from their data and leverage new technologies to build competitive advantage, Pure unveiled a host of new data-centric solutions for enterprises at every stage of their lifecycle:

The new FlashArray//X product line is the first family of all-flash arrays purpose-built for Shared Accelerated Storage. The all-NVMe FlashArray//X family makes everything faster – databases, virtualized environments, test/dev initiatives and web-scale applications – at no additional cost. The line features five configurations to bring NVMe to all – from the NVMe-ready //X10 and //X20 to the all-NVMe //X50, //X70, and //X90, Pure's densest, fastest array to-date.

AIRI TM Mini, powered by NVIDIA, the leader in accelerated computing for AI, expands Pure's AI-Ready Infrastructure offerings. Built on FlashBlade TM , AIRI is designed to enable data architects, scientists and business leaders to extend the power of the NVIDIA DGX-1 AI supercomputer and operationalize learning early in their AI lifecycle. AIRI Mini enables new data science teams and new projects to get up and running quickly with world-class infrastructure purpose-built for the challenges of AI. With AIRI Mini, organizations can implement a simple, powerful solution to build competitive advantage through AI at a price point that's accessible for virtually any enterprise.

MIT Tech Review Survey: AI Unlocks Intelligence Within Data

Pure also announced full results of the MIT Technology Review survey. The data, gathered from more than 2,300 business leaders across the globe, explores the vast potential – and challenges – businesses must address to unlock data intelligence with AI.

AI represents an unprecedented opportunity for organizations to improve operations, deliver better customer experiences, and drive business performance through data-driven initiatives. Yet concerns still exist about adoption of AI including cost, data infrastructure, talent resources and ethics.

According to the new survey from MIT Tech Review:

82% of business and IT leaders believe AI will have a positive impact

83% believe AI is important for analytics, greater efficiency and reducing human error

More than 80% foresee increased creative and strategic customer-focus for the business

79% say there are legal and ethical implications of AI that still need to be clarified

Yet, most agree there is not enough time and resources devoted to mining data intelligence:

78% say they face challenges in digesting, analyzing and interpreting large volumes of data

79% say ensuring the business is using relevant data sources is a challenge

81% say analyzing even more data at greater speeds is a big future challenge

To see the full report, please click here. For more information on today's news and how Pure helps organizations build a better world with data, visit our website.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage(NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a Satmetrix-certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

