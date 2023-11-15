The Future of IoT Security: Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain into IoT Security Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

15 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of IoT Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT security refers to cybersecurity measures taken to protect connected devices and networks. With the increasing volume of data being transmitted from external sources and the larger attack surface in the IoT era, the need for robust security solutions has become crucial for reliable IoT operations.

Malfunctioning or compromised IoT devices, whether malicious or accidental, can pose significant risks to consumers, businesses, and societies. Limited compute and storage capabilities, high volumes of data, and industry fragmentation present unique challenges in securing the IoT.

The demand for IoT security is driven by the increasing internet penetration and rapid technological advancements that have enabled high-speed internet connectivity.

To be a component of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) the report considers any product, application, or service that is a part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

  • Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
  • The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
  • Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
  • The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

The analytics covers the following:

  • Key IoT security strategies: overview, current trends, and recent developments
  • Profiles of top tech companies in the ecosystem
  • Drivers and restraints for market growth
  • Forecasts of IoT security by type and by segment
  • Growth opportunities for market participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Definitions

  • Definition of IoT
  • IoT Devices Forecast
  • IoT Devices Forecast by Application
  • IoT Security: Ecosystem Components - Global, 2023
  • Overview of IoT Security
  • Importance of Device Discovery, Threat Detection, and Incident Response for IoT Security
  • Key Attributes for Device Protection in IoT Security
  • Process Simplification, Consumer Empowerment, and Ongoing Protection for Effective IoT Security
  • Essential Processes and Security Functions for Device Lifecycle Protection
  • Risks and Threats in IoT Security
  • Challenges of IoT Security
  • Common IoT Security Vulnerabilities
  • IoT Malware Attacks Worldwide
  • Share of IoT Device Vulnerability - 2021
  • Key IoT Security Strategies
  • Top IoT Security Trends
  • Recent Developments in IoT Security

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Type
  • Segmentation by Segment
  • Key Competitors by Segment
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Type
    • Revenue Forecast by Segment
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment

4. Companies to Watch - 2023

  • Microsoft
  • AWS
  • IBM
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Telefonica Tech
  • HPE Aruba Networking
  • Fortinet
  • Thales

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain into IoT Security Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 2: IoT Cloud Security
  • Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Network Security
  • Growth Opportunity 4: IoT Software Security
  • Growth Opportunity 5: IoT Managed Services Security
  • Growth Opportunity 6: IoT Enterprise Security
  • Growth Opportunity 7: IIoT Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woup9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Emerging Smart Harvest Tech to Transform Global Agriculture by 2028

Emerging Smart Harvest Tech to Transform Global Agriculture by 2028

The "Smart Harvest Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Startup, Patent, Value Chain, and Country-Wise Analysis -...
2 Day Virtual Data Integrity by Design and Pharma 4.0 Seminar: Next-Gen Techniques to Approach GxP Systems, and FDA Compliance

2 Day Virtual Data Integrity by Design and Pharma 4.0 Seminar: Next-Gen Techniques to Approach GxP Systems, and FDA Compliance

The "Data Integrity by Design and Pharma 4.0: Next-Gen Techniques to Approach GxP Systems, and FDA Compliance" training has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.