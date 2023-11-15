The Future of IoT Security: Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain into IoT Security Solutions

15 Nov, 2023, 06:45 ET
IoT security refers to cybersecurity measures taken to protect connected devices and networks. With the increasing volume of data being transmitted from external sources and the larger attack surface in the IoT era, the need for robust security solutions has become crucial for reliable IoT operations.
Malfunctioning or compromised IoT devices, whether malicious or accidental, can pose significant risks to consumers, businesses, and societies. Limited compute and storage capabilities, high volumes of data, and industry fragmentation present unique challenges in securing the IoT.
The demand for IoT security is driven by the increasing internet penetration and rapid technological advancements that have enabled high-speed internet connectivity.
To be a component of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) the report considers any product, application, or service that is a part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:
- Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
- The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
- Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
- The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
The analytics covers the following:
- Key IoT security strategies: overview, current trends, and recent developments
- Profiles of top tech companies in the ecosystem
- Drivers and restraints for market growth
- Forecasts of IoT security by type and by segment
- Growth opportunities for market participants
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Definitions
- Definition of IoT
- IoT Devices Forecast
- IoT Devices Forecast by Application
- IoT Security: Ecosystem Components - Global, 2023
- Overview of IoT Security
- Importance of Device Discovery, Threat Detection, and Incident Response for IoT Security
- Key Attributes for Device Protection in IoT Security
- Process Simplification, Consumer Empowerment, and Ongoing Protection for Effective IoT Security
- Essential Processes and Security Functions for Device Lifecycle Protection
- Risks and Threats in IoT Security
- Challenges of IoT Security
- Common IoT Security Vulnerabilities
- IoT Malware Attacks Worldwide
- Share of IoT Device Vulnerability - 2021
- Key IoT Security Strategies
- Top IoT Security Trends
- Recent Developments in IoT Security
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Type
- Segmentation by Segment
- Key Competitors by Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
4. Companies to Watch - 2023
- Microsoft
- AWS
- IBM
- Palo Alto Networks
- Telefonica Tech
- HPE Aruba Networking
- Fortinet
- Thales
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain into IoT Security Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: IoT Cloud Security
- Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Network Security
- Growth Opportunity 4: IoT Software Security
- Growth Opportunity 5: IoT Managed Services Security
- Growth Opportunity 6: IoT Enterprise Security
- Growth Opportunity 7: IIoT Security
