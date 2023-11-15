The Future of IoT Security: Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain into IoT Security Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of IoT Security" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT security refers to cybersecurity measures taken to protect connected devices and networks. With the increasing volume of data being transmitted from external sources and the larger attack surface in the IoT era, the need for robust security solutions has become crucial for reliable IoT operations.

Malfunctioning or compromised IoT devices, whether malicious or accidental, can pose significant risks to consumers, businesses, and societies. Limited compute and storage capabilities, high volumes of data, and industry fragmentation present unique challenges in securing the IoT.

The demand for IoT security is driven by the increasing internet penetration and rapid technological advancements that have enabled high-speed internet connectivity.

To be a component of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) the report considers any product, application, or service that is a part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes

The analytics covers the following:

Key IoT security strategies: overview, current trends, and recent developments

Profiles of top tech companies in the ecosystem

Drivers and restraints for market growth

Forecasts of IoT security by type and by segment

Growth opportunities for market participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Definitions

Definition of IoT

IoT Devices Forecast

IoT Devices Forecast by Application

IoT Security: Ecosystem Components - Global, 2023

Overview of IoT Security

Importance of Device Discovery, Threat Detection, and Incident Response for IoT Security

Key Attributes for Device Protection in IoT Security

Process Simplification, Consumer Empowerment, and Ongoing Protection for Effective IoT Security

Essential Processes and Security Functions for Device Lifecycle Protection

Risks and Threats in IoT Security

Challenges of IoT Security

Common IoT Security Vulnerabilities

IoT Malware Attacks Worldwide

Share of IoT Device Vulnerability - 2021

Key IoT Security Strategies

Top IoT Security Trends

Recent Developments in IoT Security

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Type

Segmentation by Segment

Key Competitors by Segment

Growth Metrics

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis by Type Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment



4. Companies to Watch - 2023

Microsoft

AWS

IBM

Palo Alto Networks

Telefonica Tech

HPE Aruba Networking

Fortinet

Thales

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Integration of AI, ML, and Blockchain into IoT Security Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: IoT Cloud Security

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Network Security

Growth Opportunity 4: IoT Software Security

Growth Opportunity 5: IoT Managed Services Security

Growth Opportunity 6: IoT Enterprise Security

Growth Opportunity 7: IIoT Security

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woup9o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets