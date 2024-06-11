The Future of Meta Workplace Is Here: Introducing JustCall Workspace

Switch from Meta Workplace to JustCall Workspace for better team collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta is finally drawing the curtain on Workplace, the Facebook-based office communication platform, effective September 1, 2025. For those wondering what to use next, say hello to JustCall Workspace, a team collaboration hub.

JustCall Workspace is more than your average employee engagement platform. It offers teams essential collaboration tools such as 1:1 messaging, audio-video calls, group chats, tagging, and file sharing. When combined with JustCall 's premium plans, teams can access advanced features, including performance tracking, coaching insights, AI-driven insights on customer interactions, call summaries, and real-time dashboards, enabling customer-facing teams to enhance the overall customer experience.

JustCall Workspace is offering a three-month free trial for new users. You can sign up here .

Gaurav Sharma , Founder, and CEO of JustCall, said, "As Meta Workplace has announced its shutdown and Slack is openly using your conversation data to train their own AI, we are thrilled to announce JustCall Workspace as the best option for businesses looking to switch their internal and external communication needs and workflow automation. Workspace stands on the strong pillars of multi-channel communication, AI-powered workflow automation (which is not trained on your data), privacy, and ease of use. Workspace is already being used and loved by over 6000+ businesses worldwide, and we're looking forward to welcoming existing Meta Workplace (& Slack) users to our platform."

To help Meta Workplace users find a new home and settle in, JustCall has set up a special team to provide personalized onboarding to these businesses. This will ensure a smooth transition and painless change management for these businesses and their employees.

JustCall Workspace is a better alternative because it:

Centralizes all internal business communication within a single interface, including video and audio calls among team members, phone calls, texts, and WhatsApp.

Facilitates collaboration with shared inboxes (for SMS, MMS, WhatsApp, and email) on paid plans, ensuring everyone stays on the same page — always.

Allows private or team-wide file sharing across channels.

Provides access to real-time dashboards and utilizes AI-driven insights when combined with JustCall to enhance customer interactions, on the paid plans.

With JustCall Workspace, you can eliminate those lost-in-translation moments and welcome clear communication with a global team. It is a single platform designed to encourage internal collaboration and enable faster customer communication.

About JustCall

JustCall is an all-in-one business communication platform. More than 6,000 businesses globally trust JustCall to connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. JustCall's integration with popular business tools like CRMs and help desks, including HubSpot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and more, combined with our AI magic provides context to calls and helps teams be more productive.

JustCall is part of SaaS Labs , which has won accolades including the prestigious Deloitte Fast 500 2022 & 2023 awards; being listed among America's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 for 2023; recognized as one of the best cloud companies to work for by Battery Ventures in 2023; and numerous awards from leading software rating platform G2 year after year.

JustCall was founded in 2016 and is backed by leading venture capitalists, including Peak XV, Base 10 Partners, and Eight Roads Ventures.

Media contact:

Name: Aditi Biswas

Phone number: (838) 384-8961

Email id: [email protected]

SOURCE SaaS Labs US, Inc.