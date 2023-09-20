The Future of North American Surgical Adhesion: Key Insights to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Tissue Sealant and Adhesive Procedures Count by Segments and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delves into key procedures data regarding tissue sealant and adhesive procedures in North America.

Insights include:

  • Detailed procedure volume data related to tissue sealants and adhesives spanning from 2015 to 2030.
  • Segmentation insights including procedures using:
    • Synthetic Tissue Sealants
    • Thrombin-Based Tissue Sealants
    • Cyanoacrylate-based Tissue Adhesives
    • And more.

Key Highlights:

  • Enhance business strategies by pinpointing segments showing substantial growth potential in the coming years.
  • Forge robust market-entry and expansion blueprints.
  • Craft investment approaches by identifying pivotal segments that are slated for significant growth.

The report breaks down vital data for various countries:

  • United States: An in-depth look into tissue sealant and adhesive procedures from 2015-2030.
  • Canada: Detailed analysis of tissue adhesive and sealant procedures spanning the same timeframe.
  • Mexico: Comprehensive insight into the country's tissue sealant and adhesive procedures trajectory to 2030.

Tables & Figures Preview:

The report is equipped with an array of tables and figures, offering visual insights into the North American tissue sealant and adhesive landscape. A glimpse includes:

  • Procedure volumes in North America from 2015-2030.
  • Breakdowns for Canada, Mexico, and the United States across the 2015-2030 timeline.
  • A peek into primary research participants in the wound care management market by country.

The full list of tables and figures is provided to offer stakeholders a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.

