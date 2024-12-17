The Future of Online Shopping: Survey by SmartBuyGlasses Reveals What Americans Want Most in 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 67% of Americans shopping online at least once per month and 50% even weekly or more, e-commerce businesses are challenged to keep up with the rapid shift of customer expectations. A recent survey by leading online eyewear retailer SmartBuyGlasses reveals key trends in America's online shopping desires.

Key findings from the survey The Future of Online Shopping conducted by SmartBuyGlasses.

67% of Americans shop online at least once per month, and 50% even weekly or more.

Americans are split on AI in online shopping: 48.75% express extreme discomfort with AI replacing human customer service.

Nearly 70% of respondents value faster delivery, with Gen Z more willing to pay extra for it.

73% of Americans are willing to pay more for eco-friendly delivery, reflecting the growing importance of sustainable practices, especially among youngsters.

, reflecting the growing importance of sustainable practices, especially among youngsters. Easy returns, exchanges, and virtual try-on features are top consumer priorities, showcasing a desire for an online in-store experience.

"The key to success in online retail lies in understanding your target audience and responding to their needs. Online consumers will expect services to be faster, more sustainable, and more immersive, and businesses that deliver these will thrive in the coming years." - Federico Vanni, Head of Organic Marketing at SmartBuyGlasses.

"We launched our first Virtual Try-On in 2018, and it's been a game-changer ever since. It gives our customers the confidence to find the perfect fit online" - Beck Jinnette, an in-house optician at SmartBuyGlasses.

Meeting expectations in a digital world

With customers expressing the desire for an in-store experience online, SmartBuyGlasses is a leader in bridging the gap between the traditional eyewear shopping experience and the online world. To explore the full survey findings, read the full article .

SmartBuyGlasses surveyed 400 Americans aged 20-60 via Pollfish on November 15, 2024. Margin of error - approximately 4.9%. Confidence level - 95%.

About SmartBuyGlasses

SmartBuyGlasses is a global eyewear e-retailer with over 15 years of expertise in the eyewear industry. SmartBuyGlasses' mission is to help people see and be healthy, regardless of their budget. SmartBuyGlasses achieves this by offering an extensive range of top-quality prescription lenses, eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses at accessible prices. SmartBuyGlasses prides itself on providing an unbeatable range of expert advice from its certified opticians and world-class support from its customer experience team.

