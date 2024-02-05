The Future of Packaging is Blow Molding Resin, Market to Witness Substantial Growth of 6.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034

News provided by

Future Market Insights

05 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) forecasts a promising future for the blow molding resins market, driven by Lightweight Champions, Sustainability, and Navigating Challenges. Dive deeper into the intricate dynamics of this burgeoning market and uncover compelling stakeholder opportunities in our comprehensive FMI report.

NEWARK, Del., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The blow molding resin market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.8 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 22.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2024 and 2034. The market is experiencing substantial growth driven by the rising demand for lightweight and cost-effective packaging solutions across various industries. This market encompasses a diverse range of thermoplastic resins, including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). 

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Blow Molding Resin Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18917

The surge in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors has fueled the adoption of blow molding resins for manufacturing bottles, containers, and automotive components. One pivotal factor contributing to the market expansion is the ongoing emphasis on sustainable packaging.

Manufacturers increasingly opt for blow molding resins due to their recyclable nature and lower environmental impact than traditional materials. The ability of these resins to create intricate and customized shapes further enhances their appeal, particularly in the packaging industry.

Challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and environmental concerns associated with plastic usage pose potential obstacles to market growth. The industry is responding to these challenges by investing in research and development to discover and adopt alternative, eco-friendly materials while optimizing manufacturing processes for greater efficiency.

Blow Molding Resin Industry Research Report Coverage:

Attributes

Details

Estimated Market Size in 2024

US$ 11.8 billion

Projected Market Valuation in 2034

US$ 22.6 billion

CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034

6.7 %

Forecast Period

2024 to 2034

Historical Data Available for

2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

Value in US$ billion

Key Market Segments Covered

Key Segments of Blow Molding Resin Industry Survey

By Molding Process:

•  Extrusion

•  Injection Blow Molding

By Type:

•  PE

•  PP

•  PET

•  ABS

•  PC

•  Others

By End-Use Industry:

•  Packaging

•  Automotive

•  Consumer Goods

•  Others

By Region:

•  North America

•  Latin America

•  Western Europe

•  Eastern Europe

•  South Asia and Pacific

•  East Asia

•  Middle East and Africa

Key Countries Profiled

  • The United States
  • Canada
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France

 

  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Poland
  • Russia
  • Czech Republic
  • Romania
  • India
  • Bangladesh

 

  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • GCC Countries
  • South Africa
  • Israel

 

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Based on the molding process, the extrusion type is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR by 2034.
  • China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7% by 2034.
  • South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034.
  • Based on type, PE is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2034.

"A major driver in the blow molding resin market is the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions," comments by Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the blow molding resin market is characterized by intense competition among key players striving for market leadership. Companies focus on product innovation and sustainability, investing in research and development to enhance formulations and manufacturing processes.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships within the industry contribute to knowledge sharing and resource optimization. The market dynamism is driven by the continuous quest for advanced solutions that ensure competitiveness and meet the evolving demands of diverse end-use sectors.

Leading Players Profiled in Blow Molding Resin Industry Research Report, 2024-2034

  • Exxon Mobil
  • Lyondell Basell Industries
  • Holding B.V
  • Dowdupont
  • Sabic
  • Ineos Group Holdings S.A
  • China Petroleum Corporation
  • Solvay
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Formosa Plastics Group
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Qenos Pty Ltd.
  • Lanxess
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Versalis S.P.A
  • BASF SE

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Some prominent market developments are as follows:

  • In February 2021, ExxonMobil introduced an innovative PaxonTM HDPE grade, SP5504, enhancing the typical characteristics of unimodal HDPE resins. PaxonTM SP5504 stands out for its exceptional performance, offering an improved balance of properties and serving as a seamless substitute for unimodal HDPE.
  • In April 2021, SOCAR Polymer introduced two new grades of copolymer polypropylene resins designed for rigid and thin-wall packaging applications. This product launch aimed to augment the product portfolio of the company, reflecting a strategic move to offer enhanced options in response to market demands and diversify their polypropylene resin offerings.

Top of FormMore Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global blow molding resin market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand blow molding resin market opportunities are segmented based on the Molding Process (Extrusion, Injection Blow Molding), Type (PE, PP, PET, ABS, PC, Others), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Others), Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)     

Request to Access the Detail Research Methodology from here!

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Materials and Chemicals Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Also from this source

E-commerce Packaging Market to Triple in Size by 2034, Driven by Online Shopping Boom

E-commerce Packaging Market to Triple in Size by 2034, Driven by Online Shopping Boom

The e-commerce Packaging Market is estimated to be worth US$ 76.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 210 billion in 2034. Between...
How Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles Boost the Demand for Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging: Market to Reach US$ 36.8 Billion by 2034

How Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles Boost the Demand for Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging: Market to Reach US$ 36.8 Billion by 2034

The Global Biodegradable Paper and Plastic Packaging Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.0 billion in 2024, driven by urbanization...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.