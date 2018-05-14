The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

ADP® is continuing its innovation momentum by revolutionizing the way people are paid by introducing Wisely Pay by ADP. Wisely Pay is the next step in ADP's constant evolution to put clients and their workers at the forefront of macro trends shaping the employment landscape, including the growing number of freelance individuals.

"The world of work is changing and our clients look to us as the market leader in payments, to help them better engage with their entire workforce," said Doug Politi, president of Compliance Solutions at ADP. "Wisely Pay is leading the way people get paid in the future as a true bank alternative, with innovative services like instant pay, savings, digital wallet, and other financial management and wellness features that are better aligned with the evolving workforce."

The functionality of digital accounts, including paycards, and ease of access to funds have made them particularly popular among Millennials. According to a recent report commissioned by ADP, almost half of Gen Z (47 percent) and nearly a third of Millennials (31 percent) would turn down a job if they were unable to choose their method of pay. Additionally, this report revealed that 47 percent of Millennials and 66 percent of Gen Z have used a pre-loaded payment card in the last 12 months.

Wisely Pay is the first offering resulting from ADP's acquisition of Global Cash Card and provides the administrative tools and support to enable employers of any size, industry and workforce blend of full-time, part-time and/or freelance workers to enjoy:

Advanced technologies : Best-in-class experiences for cardholders and administrators from ADP's in-house digital payments platform, built by Global Cash Card and ADP's award-winning Instant Funding APIs.

: Best-in-class experiences for cardholders and administrators from ADP's in-house digital payments platform, built by Global Cash Card and ADP's award-winning Instant Funding APIs. Pay flexibility: Wisely Pay offers multiple ways to receive, spend, and manage money, including fully electronic options like peer-to-peer transfers, instant pay, and mobile digital wallets by Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay® and Android Pay®.

Wisely Pay offers multiple ways to receive, spend, and manage money, including fully electronic options like peer-to-peer transfers, instant pay, and mobile digital wallets by Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay® and Android Pay®. Attracting and retaining talent : The multi-generational workforce places unique demands on employers and Wisely Pay helps satisfy the needs of workers by offering a banking alternative with numerous funding options, easy cash access, broad purchasing capability, ability to avoid paper check fees and modern financial management tools.

: The multi-generational workforce places unique demands on employers and Wisely Pay helps satisfy the needs of workers by offering a banking alternative with numerous funding options, easy cash access, broad purchasing capability, ability to avoid paper check fees and modern financial management tools. Peace of mind: With a 50-state electronic pay program, backed by market-leading expertise and experience in the regulatory landscape, employers can rely on ADP Compliance Solutions, advanced data security and single point-of-contact resolution for all employer support or cardholder issues (e.g. fraud prevention, dispute resolution).

The Wisely paycard will first be available to employers who select to offer sponsored accounts for employees in September 2018 in the United States

