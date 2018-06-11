The Future of Pet Food is Here

PHILADELPHIA, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, people are eating less meat. That's because it's healthier, more environmentally-friendly and of course life-saving for farmed animals.

The co-founders of Because Animals are taking those benefits to pet food, using plants, microalgae, cultured protein and clean meat to make nutritious, animal-free food for cats and dogs.

Because Animals, the future of pet food.

Shannon Falconer, CEO of Because Animals explains, "Pets need nutrients, not ingredients, and we can find all the nutrients pets need from non-animal sources."

The Philadelphia-based startup hopes to make an impact on the $30-billion North American pet food market, all without harming a single cow, chicken or pig (or any animal!). Because Animals has:

Been accepted into Amazon's startup program, Amazon Launchpad.

Seen double-digit sales growth after launching their first product line of Superfood Supplements.

Been invited to present at the prestigious MIT Media Lab for a biotechnology conference this summer.

Our story

Joshua Errett and Shannon Falconer were both looking for alternatives to factory-farmed meat to feed their many rescue pets. But there were just no sufficient options.

So while Shannon was doing post-doctoral work at Stanford University, she began a formulation for animal-free pet food. Meanwhile, Joshua, who was then completing his MBA at Indiana University, began coming up with a business plan.

They quickly realized that animal-free pet food could make a worldwide impact.

"You don't have to be in PETA to realize there's a problem with meat," says Joshua. "It's a numbers game, and meat production and specifically factory farming is unsustainable. Pet food is a huge part of that."

Social, economical, environmental impact

Because Animals is part of a global trend to decrease the consumption of meat. Meat production is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than cars, planes and trains, according to United Nations.

How can we change that? Start with pet food. Changing how we feed our companion animals can make our entire society more sustainable, from rainforest preservation to ocean pollution. The ripple effects of animal-free pet food can not be understated!

Because Animals will be the only human-grade, readily available, sustainable, highly nutritious pet food on the market. 100% animal-free. It's pet food for animal lovers.

